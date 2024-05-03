Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's new movie The Fall Guy is an ode to the stunt community. It doubles down on this with its credits, which shows behind-the-scenes footage of how many of the stunts were performed. However, there is another source of inspiration for the movie that is given a tip of the cap in The Fall Guy post-credits scene (FYI, SPOILERS ahead).

The Fall Guy centers on a professional stuntman, Colt Seavers (Gosling), who is brought in to work on the movie being directed by his ex-girlfriend and love of his life, Jody (Blunt). However, Colt has a secret assignment given to him by producer Gail (Hannah Waddingham) — find the movie's missing star, Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson). Hoping to win back Jody's heart, Colt embarks on this journey, only to get caught up in a dangerous conspiracy.

Because, as it turns out, Tom is not missing. He and Gail set Colt up so that they could frame him for Tom killing his previous stuntman. Colt and Jody are able to figure it out and turn the tables, getting a confession out of Tom for what he and Gail did. The post-credits scene shows some of the aftermath of this, as Tom and Gail are arrested. But there’s a particular focus on a male and female cop that arrived on the scene. So who are the cops in The Fall Guy post-credits scene?

Who are the cops in The Fall Guy?

Douglas Barr, Lee Majors and Heather Thomas (Image credit: 20th Century Fox Television/AJ Pics/Alamy Stock Photo)

The cops that show up in the post-credits scene are none other than Lee Majors and Heather Thomas, the two stars from the original TV series The Fall Guy that the 2024 new movie is based on.

The Fall Guy TV series premiered 1981 on ABC, following the adventures of a stuntman who moonlighted as a bounty hunter. The show ran for five seasons, with Majors starring as Colt Seavers and Thomas as Jody Banks. While Major's Colt has a similar background as Gosling's character in the movie, Thomas' Jody is different from Blunt's Jody, as instead of a director, TV Jody was also a stuntwoman who would help Colt out on his missions. Majors and Thomas appeared in all 112 episodes of The Fall Guy.

Outside of The Fall Guy TV show, Majors is also known for his roles on shows like The Big Valley, The Virginian and The Six Million Dollar Man; more recently he appeared in Ash vs Evil Dead and episodes of shows like Fuller House and Magnum P.I.

For Thomas, The Fall Guy was the biggest role of her career, but outside of Hollywood she is both an author and an activist.

How to watch The Fall Guy TV shows

If you enjoyed The Fall Guy movie and are now curious to watch The Fall Guy TV show, you can rent or purchase season 1 of the series on digital on-demand platforms, including Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home.

You can watch The Fall Guy movie right now exclusively in movie theaters.