Who are the Gladiators finalists for 2024? Meet the four remaining contenders

Wesley, Bronte, Marie-Louise and Finlay vie to become champions in the Grand Final of Gladiators.

Contenders Ready! Gladiators Ready! It’s the Grand Final of Gladiators 2024!

After weeks of grueling battles and bouts in BBC1’s revival of the iconic sports game show, the remaining four contenders face the show’s squad of elite athletes for one last time as they compete to be crowned the 2024 male and female champions in the Grand Final.

Can you feel the power of the Gladiators? (Image credit: BBC/Nick Eagle)

The reboot of the show which aired on ITV1 in the 1990s has been a massive hit with viewers up and down the country with families tuning in every week to watch contenders take on the so-called Glads in a variety of physically demanding challenges such as Hang Tough, The Edge and Powerball.

Through to the Grand Final are Finlay and Wesley for the males, and Bronte and Marie-Louise for the females.

Finlay is competing against Wesley in the Grand Final of Gladiators. (Image credit: BBC/James Stack)

Bronte takes on Marie-Louise in the Grand Final of Gladiators! (Image credit: BBC/James Stack)

As usual, Bradley Walsh and Barney Walsh host the proceedings at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena while referees Mark Clattenburg, Lee Phillips and Sonia Mkloma will be keeping everything in check and commentator Guy Mowbray will report on all the action happening in the arena.

Bradley and Barney Walsh host the Grand Final of Gladiators! (Image credit: BBC/James Stack)

After the contenders feel the power of the Gladiators in some of the games we have already, they will go head-to-head in the legendary Eliminator.

Here, Finlay, Wesley, Bronte and Marie-Louise reveal all about their experience of competing in Gladiators and making it to the Grand Final…

Finlay Anderson, 34

Finlay Anderson is a Finalist in Gladiators! (Image credit: BBC/James Stack)

How does it feel to get to the Grand Final?

"Surreal! I started this journey just happy with the opportunity to be on such an iconic show from my childhood. The dream has now reached a whole new level, could I really be the Gladiators Champion?!"

Who was the toughest Gladiator to compete against?

"Nitro. His explosive power is pretty impossible to match in any event! Annoyingly he is a really nice guy too."

Any memorable moments?

"The moment I jumped into the crowd after winning my heat and picked up my son. I hope he is inspired to enter in 2044."

What’s been your favourite and least favourite event to compete in?

"My favourite has to be The Eliminator - it is a test of fitness that has everything, especially the iconic Travelator! My least favourite is definitely The Edge, aside from being the one where I got injured it is the hardest to build up momentum."

What advice would you give to anyone thinking of taking part?

"Do it! This has been the most fun and surreal experience, meeting some of the nicest and most impressive people. To prepare physically, you need to be functionally fit across as many skills as possible – run, climb, jump, balance, lift, wrestle, contact sports and gymnastics. You need to make your body bulletproof and ready for anything."

What would winning Gladiators mean to you?

"It’s a childhood dream come true! From making my own Eliminator with my brother aged 5 in my granny’s living room to competing in the 2024 series is quite a leap."

Wesley Male, 35

Wesley Male is a Gladiators Finalist! (Image credit: BBC/James Stack)

How does it feel to get the Grand Final?

"Absolutely amazing, being a part of the process is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and a dream come true. It’s something I will remember for the rest of my life!"

What has been the toughest challenge you’ve faced on the show so far?

"Managing my emotions and my body throughout the events. It’s tough on the body and I had to psych myself up to perform to the best of my ability for each event."

Who was the toughest Gladiator to compete against?

"They are all tough! Nitro is just too fast, Phantom just doesn’t stop, Steel has phenomenal endurance and Giant and Bionic are huge! Being ready to adapt to each of the Gladiators’ strengths was a huge challenge."

What’s been your favourite event to compete in?

"My favourite was The Edge as I was able to show my strength, speed and agility all in one!"

What would winning Gladiators mean to you?

"A dream come true! It’s something I’ve wanted to do since I was a teenager! It would be the icing and a cherry on top for the 14 years I’ve been training and competing as a professional wrestler. It will give me the confidence to keep going towards the bigger dream of being a Professional Wrestler full-time or even a Gladiator!"

Bronte Jones, 23

Bronte has made it to the Grand Final of Gladiators! (Image credit: BBC/James Stack)

How does it feel to get the Gladiators final?

"It’s crazyl! I applied for this show because I thought it would be a lot of fun and a brilliant experience. Although I’m a very competitive person I really wasn’t expecting to get this far into the process and to know I’ve held my own against the Gladiators, I feel really proud of myself."

Who was the toughest Gladiator to compete against?

"Definitely Fury! That girl is super strong, powerful and she knows how to tackle! You can tell she’s a professional athlete, but I what I love the most is the aggression she brings. She switches on during the games but is a really nice person backstage."

Any memorable moments?

"I think the most memorable moment is The Eliminator in the Quarter Finals where I fell off the cargo net but then managed to get back up and get through the finish line first. Everyone thought that I’d lost at that point but I’m glad I never gave up."

What’s been your favourite and least favourite event to compete in?

"I think I was the best at The Wall, but I loved Duel the most, just because it’s iconic. I think my least favourite was The Edge because I wasn’t good at the tactics. When I was against Fury, she could predict my moves and knock me off every time!"

What advice would you give to anyone thinking of taking part?

"Go for it! It’s probably the best experience I’ve ever had in my life and I hope I can inspire others that a normal person like me can go on a show like Gladiators. It’s a lot of pressure but it’s so worth it and the feeling afterwards is just amazing!"

What would winning Gladiators mean to you?

"It would be an amazing achievement to be proud of! It would mean the world to me knowing that I made all of my friends and family proud. I think the biggest part of this whole journey is inspiring younger generations. When we’ve been doing community work in schools, seeing the kids' faces light up when I walk in has been magical and so humbling to think that even if I just inspire one person to go on and do something amazing, then it’s made everything I do worthwhile."

Marie-Louise Nicholson, 28

Dubliner Marie-Louise is competing in the Grand Final of Gladiators! (Image credit: BBC/James Stack)

How does it feel to get the Grand Final?

"Amazing. A dream come true. When we were auditioning I was so stoked to get a call back, but I never thought I would get to the Final! It just makes me believe that I am capable of so much more than I ever believed. This show is one of a kind and I’m so lucky to be a part of it."

Who was the toughest Gladiator to compete against?

"Most definitely Fury. The girl has the sweetest heart but the moment she is out there on the floor, she hits hard. I feel she got stronger as the competition went on."

Any memorable moments?

"The most memorable for me would have to be the Semi Final Eliminator. Even when the odds are stacked against you, you can achieve anything you put your mind to. I couldn’t believe it!"

What’s been your favourite and least favourite event to compete in?

"Oh that’s an easy one, my favourite would have to be The Wall. Before the show, I had a massive fear of heights, but to my surprise I absolutely zipped up the wall! Duel would have to have been my least favourite. I don’t think I have lasted more than 10 seconds up on those podiums. I have been practising though so you never know what the Final will bring."

What advice would you give to anyone thinking of taking part?

"Go for it! I never thought it would be something I would ever do, but it has opened up a new career path that I would love to explore. So definitely do it. What have you got to lose?"

What would winning Gladiators mean to you?

"Well, funny you say that, but a spot has just opened up on my mantelpiece!"

The Grand Final of Gladiators is on BBC1 on Saturday, March 30 at 5.50pm.