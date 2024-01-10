Who are the Gladiators referees and where have you seen them before?

Gladiators 2024 is right around the corner and there are some exciting new additions to the line-up.

We already know that Bradley and Barney Walsh will host the revamped series, and all the Gladiators have been named too, but that's not the only new addition and there are three important roles to be filled.

While a new generation of superhuman Gladiators competes against a brave set of contenders, we need referees to oversee the games and make sure everyone is playing fairly!

So who are the Gladiators 2024 referees? Let's meet them...

Mark Clattenburg

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mark Clattenburg is one of England’s most decorated referees and is considered to be one of the most highly-rated European referees of his generation. So he's the perfect fit to be a Gladiators ref!

He became a Premier League referee in 2004 before becoming a FIFA-listed referee in 2006, overseeing games such as the 2012 Carabao Cup final, the 2014 European Super Cup, and the 2016 FA Cup Final.

Speaking about taking part, he told the BBC: "When I watched the show back in the 90s everyone knew who the referee was, John Anderson, and to get the call to say I was going to be the new referee on Gladiators was such an amazing thing and probably one of the best things I've ever done in my life. "

What was it like when you saw the Gladiators for the first time? "Some of them are intimidating, some of them are big and some of them knew who I was because I was a football referee and they loved football so that was nice. We all became good friends, even though I had to keep them in check at times. It was fun and great to be a part of, and we could laugh. I could be serious with them and then five minutes later after being serious, have bear hugs, it was such good fun to have them around."

As head referee did you have any major disagreements with any of the Gladiators? "Viper often disregarded the rules on most events – Duel, The Ring, Collision …. You name it! So I had quite a few disagreements with Viper!"

How do you think your background as a football referee helped you control the Gladiators? "The management and communication skills that I gained as a football referee definitely helped in Gladiators. So when I was doing the interviews with Hungry Bear and BBC these were the elements that I was homing in on, because that was my strongest skill set. You're not just refereeing Gladiators and Contenders you're making a TV show as well, so the communication side of that and explaining a decision for the audience, is also key."

Which Gladiator would you not want to go up against? "Giant, especially in Duel, he was just knocking them off within seconds he was that strong."

Sonia Mkoloma

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sonia Mkoloma is a former international netball player who made her debut for the English National Team Vitality Roses in 1999. During this time, she competed at five Netball World Cups and three Commonwealth Games. She now works as the England Netball Assistant Head coach.

Speaking about becoming a referee, Sonia said: "I loved the original Gladiators. I am one of four kids, so we used to muck around and fight and pretend to do Gauntlet and Duel and loved the theme song, and I was a massive fan. Hearing the song again gave me goosebumps."

Tell us about your reaction when you got the call to say you’ll be a referee on Gladiators? "I started smiling as I thought it was a joke at first. I love Gladiators. It was a shock and a surprise, but I was super excited."

How was it filming in Sheffield? "It was fun, everybody on the show and the production team all got along. Lots of laughs and smiles, good energy amongst the whole group and everyone just got along and for me it felt like a mini family. It's quite similar to Netball where you make connections with people that you just met, everyone’s on the same page has the same goal and mission and it just all aligns."

Any funny moments during filming? "Oh loads, the crowd really got into the show and were booing us loads, especially Mark. The crowd didn’t want to boo me, so Mark would send me and Lee out first in the hope he wouldn’t get booed."

Lee Phillips

A post shared by L E E P H I L L I P S (@leephillips999) A photo posted by on

Lee is a fitness professional, firefighter and athlete. After joining the fire service Lee began competing in firefighter fitness competitions. He won gold in the Ultimate Firefighter and CrossFit competitions making him 4 times World Champion.

Teasing the return of a fan favourite, Lee revealed: "I actually got to try the Eliminator as they needed someone to run through it for camera testing. I managed it a few times and not to blow my own trumpet was it was pretty good."

Which Gladiator would you not want to face? "Nitro he’s an Olympic sprinter, so he’s really fast and very difficult to get away from him in certain games. And he's pretty good dancer, so I can’t keep up with his dance moves!"

What was it like when you saw the arena for the first time? "That was something special. I remember when I walked into the arena, they had the Eliminator set up and it was just really cool to actually see it in the flesh. From growing up watching it on TV, to actually being there, it was unbelievable."

How did it feel when you got the call to say you'll be a referee in Gladiators? "I was really excited. I got involved in helping run the fitness tests for try-outs for the Gladiators and contenders, but when I got the call about being an assistant referee I was really excited."

Gladiators 2024 starts on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 5.50 pm on BBC1, after that it will air in the same slot every Saturday.