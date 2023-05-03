Gladiators BBC comeback hosts revealed at last

The BBC has revealed that Bradley and Barney Walsh will be the hosts of Gladiators when the revived show returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The father and son duo are set to bring their natural chemistry to the Gladiators arena when a new set of competitors try their hand at the iconic challenge series when it lands on its new BBC home.

As it turns out, the pair already share a strong connection to the classic show. Bradley took part in a Celebrities vs Jockeys Gladiators special back in 1997, his wife Donna Walsh, was head choreographer for the Gladiator cheerleaders on the original series, and their son Barney even took some of his first steps during one of his and Bradley's visits to the set.

Of his new role, Bradley Walsh said: "Wow! I can’t believe that I’ve been asked to be part of this iconic show. I used to sit backstage, or in the audience, every week watching my wife be part of this juggernaut and now I get to co-host a new version of GLADIATORS!!! Saturday night family entertainment at its best...ARE YOU READY ?!“

📢 Presenters, ready? Bradley and Barney Walsh are confirmed as hosts of GladiatorsRead more ➡️ https://t.co/JHXDEQi1Zb pic.twitter.com/NAmYO8UPxHMay 3, 2023 See more

Barney added: "Gladiators has been a massive part of our family and it’s an honour to be asked to co-host this iconic show. I’m so excited for everyone to see the spectacle, elite athletes, and fantastic family entertainment that is Gladiators."

Bradley and Barney are likely already two very familiar faces to plenty of people. Bradley is known for his roles in Corrie, The Larkins, Doctor Who and for being the host of The Chase, Blankety Blank and many more TV shows to boot.

Meanwhile, Barney has had roles in The Larkins and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and Casualty, and they've embarked on all manner of adventures together in Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad for ITV.

We still haven't had a confirmed release date for the revived show, but in the announcement confirming our new hosts the BBC did promise that info about Gladiators return would be "announced in due course". Would-be audience members can apply for free tickets to be in the audience via the Applause Store website. (opens in new tab)