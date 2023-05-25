Who is Ben Winston? All about The Kardashians exec producer

Popular reality show The Kardashians season 3 continues the series' tradition of introducing viewers to the Kardashian family's wide network of family, friends and collaborators, and this newest season has people asking "who is Ben Winston?"

While not a star of the show, Winston's name pops up a lot in The Kardashians, and that's because he's one of the show's executive producers — and one of the few members of the production who isn't actually a Kardashian.

Ben Winston is a British TV producer for the prolific production company Fulwell 73, which he co-founded. Lots of his credits include music videos and documentaries, having worked with JLS, One Direction, Bruno Mars, Robbie Williams and Harry Styles to name a few; he's also worked on sports documentaries, live events and comedy stand-up shows. In addition, he directed Friends: The Reunion.

Here are all your questions about Ben Winston answered.

How does Ben Winston know the Kardashians? Ben Winston knows the Kardashian family through his production company Fulwell 73. After Keeping up with the Kardashians ended, the family was looking for a company to handle its next incarnation The Kardashians. James Corden, a long-term collaborator with Fulwell 73, put the family in touch with Winston, and the rest is history.

Who is Ben Winston's wife? Ben Winston is married to Meredith Winston, and the two have been pictured on many red carpets together.

Does Ben Winston know Harry Styles? Yes — Winston worked on music videos and documentaries with Styles during his One Direction days. Now, Styles is the godfather to one of Winston's children, and also lived with the Winstons at one point when One Direction toured.

Does Ben Winston know James Corden? Yes, Ben Winston has been closely involved with many of James Corden's projects — in fact, Corden became a full-time partner of Fulwell 73 in 2017. Winston is the executive producer of The Late Late Show with James Corden, directed When Corden Met Barlow, produced Carpool Karaoke and also produced several awards shows that Corden hosted including the 59th Grammy Awards.