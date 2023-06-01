Who is Carolina Miranda? All about the star of Netflix thriller Fake Profile

Carolina Miranda leads the Fake Profile cast, with the actress getting attention online after appearing in the latest Netflix series about an online romance with lots of hidden secrets.

In the 10-part series, Camila thinks she's gotten lucky when she matches with the captivating Miguel, but she soon realizes that he's not who he says he is and the series goes from a steamy romance to a thriller very quickly.

With most of the series focusing on Camila, it's no surprise that fans are keen to learn more about Carolina Miranda, including her previous roles and where to find her on social media.

So here's everything you need to know about Fake Profile's Carolina Miranda...

Who is Carolina Miranda?

Carolina Miranda and Rodolfo Salas in Fake Profile. (Image credit: Netflix)

Carolina Miranda is a Mexican actress, who is best known for her work on telenovelas. She was born in Irapuato, Guanajuato, Mexico and has been acting professionally since 2012.

She was born on June 25, 1990, making her zodiac sign Cancer. At the time of writing, Carolina is 32 years old.

What shows and movies has Carolina Miranda been in?

Carolina is most well-known for her work in telenovelas. She played the role of Vicenta Acero in Señora Acero between 2016 - 2019, with this role seeing her nominated for two awards.

In 2017 she won the award for Revelation Actress at the Produ Awards and was also nominated for Favorite Lead Actress at the Your World Awards in 2019.

Outside of this, she has also starred in the Netflix series Who Killed Sara? where she played the role of Elisa Lazcano. The thriller series ran for three seasons, and she appeared in all episodes.

So far she only has one credited movie role, where she played Bicha in the romantic comedy Infelices para Siempre.

What is Carolina Miranda's Instagram?

A post shared by caromirandaof (@caromirandaof) A photo posted by on

You can follow Carolina at @caromirandaof, where she currently has 1.3 million followers. She's very active and shares a lot about her life and career including magazine articles, photoshoots, and updates from projects she's working on.

She also has a Twitter account using the same username where she shares similar life updates. It looks like these are her only two official social media profiles.