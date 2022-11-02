Who is Dubai Bling’s Lojain Omran: everything we know about the fan favorite

Whether it’s Bling Empire or Dubai Bling, viewers tend to watch the episodes in search of the star they most resonate with, or at the very least find the most entertaining and real. While in the former, it’s Anna Shay who reigns supreme, in Dubai Bling, it’s Lojain Omran.

Dubai Bling fans have gravitated to the Saudia Arabian-born star for a number of reasons, including the way she cares for her family (especially her brother), her ability to maintain a certain level of grace and class among the drama of the show and her genuine kindness. Oh, and of course, viewers love watching her ability to be effortlessly fabulous. But just who is she?

We decided to go beyond our Dubai Bling casting guide and do a deeper dive into who Lojain Omran is. Here’s what we found out.

What is Lojain Omran’s net worth?

By many accounts, it appears that Lojain is at least a millionaire. However, there are some discrepancies as to what her exact net worth is. Based on what we’ve been able to find out, her net worth looks to be somewhere between $1 million and $6 million.

What is Lojain Omran’s job?

Before she took her talents to Netflix, Lojain actually had a career outside of the entertainment world. Early in her professional life, she was in the finance industry. She even worked for Visa in their debt collection department, according to Mashable (opens in new tab). The Dubai Bling star then pivoted to television in 2004, becoming a broadcaster on Bahrain TV.

From Bahrain TV, she made a number of other onscreen appearances in a presenter role, but it was her appearance on Good Morning Arabs! on MBC 1 that helped her entertainment career skyrocket. Since that appearance, she’s lent her talent to a number of shows and platforms that earned her spot No. 55 on Forbes (opens in new tab)’ The Top 100 Arab Celebrities of 2017.

Take a look at some work she did for Vogue Arabia in 2020.

Outside of her television work, Lojain has amassed a huge social media following that has allowed her to become a social media influencer. Again looking to Mashable, the publication dubbed her "Saudi Arabia’s most desired influencer."

Check out her Instagram.

A post shared by Lojain Omran (@lojain_omran) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Lojain Omran’s family

Although Lojain is (ironically) a pretty private person, we were able to discover her father is Ahmed Omran. Additionally, she has two siblings. Her brother Basil Omran, who viewers will recall from the show, and her actress sister Aseel Omran. On an interesting note, Aseel also has experience in the reality TV world, having previously starred in Hiya Wa Huwa, which followed the everyday life of her and her husband.

While much is not known about Lojain’s current romantic life, we do know that she was once married and shares two kids with her ex-husband.

What are fans saying about Lojain Omran?

As we stated, fans are definitely showing Lojain the love. Read through a few of the tweets we found.

Lojain is THAT girl. So supportive of her family and close friends. Queen 👸🏻 #DubaiBling pic.twitter.com/Bv4jcQfoc5October 27, 2022 See more

Lojain (the presenter) is the only one just enjoying her life and very unproblematic #DubaiBlingOctober 27, 2022 See more

LOJAIN the TV presenter has so much grace. I love her. She is awesome #DubaiBling She really is incredible and I love her relationship with her family. SHE IS A QUEENOctober 27, 2022 See more

Lojain Omran is a sweetheart, no drama, no gossip just living her best life with her lovely brothers.❤️#DubaiBlingOctober 29, 2022 See more

You can tell Lojain Omran has the sweetest heart. She’s so classy and poised.October 31, 2022 See more

Dubai Bling is now streaming on Netflix.