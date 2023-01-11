Who is Golden Globe host Jerrod Carmichael? Where you've seen the comedian before

Is Jerrod Carmichael the next stand-up comedian to make it big as an actor? It's a well-worn path previously taken by the likes of Richard Pryor, Eddie Murphy, Robin Williams, Sarah Silverman and plenty more. To help answer that question, it would be good to know just who Jerrod Carmichael is and where you have seen him before.

Many people may be asking this question after Jerrod Carmichael hosted the 2023 Golden Globes, where he started off with a biting and honest monologue aimed at why he chose to take the job despite the Hollywood Foreign Press Association recently having controversies over their lack of Black members and other ethical practices. He also had a number of "did he just say that moments" throughout the rest of the show; one in particular that come to mind are his digs at Tom Cruise and Scientology.

Who is Jerrod Carmichael and where have you seen him before? Let's break it down.

How old is Jerrod Carmichael?

Jerrod Carmichael, born on April 6, 1987, is 35 years old. He began his stand-up comedy career at the age of 20.

What is Jerrod Carmichael famous for?

Carmichael is most known as a stand-up comedian. He has had multiple stand-up specials, including Jerrod Carmichael: Love at the Store and, most notably, his Emmy-winning stand-up special Rothaniel. Rothaniel is particularly notable as it heavily focused on Carmichael publicly acknowledging that he is gay, though he does also identify as bisexual. The special won a 2022 Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. Rothaniel is available to watch right now on HBO Max.

Beyond the world of stand-up, some of Carmichael's most notable credits include creating and starring in the TV series The Carmichael show, which ran for three seasons from 2015-2017. He's also starred in the movies Neighbors, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, Transformers: The Last Knight and the Sundance movie On the Count of Three, the latter of which he also directed.

He was also nominated for another Emmy last year for his hosting job on Saturday Night Live.

Jerrod Carmichael at the Golden Globes

Carmichael is also of course now famous for his stint hosting the Golden Globes in 2023. You can watch Carmichael's monologue from the Golden Globes right here:

Jerrod Carmichael fun facts

Here are some other cool facts to know about Jerrod Carmichael: