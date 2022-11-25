Scarecrow was all about making friends on The Masked Singer . Even though it was Fright Night, the Scarecrow wasn’t there to scare away the competition, choosing to bow out of the competition so that Snowstorm and Sir Bugaboo could duke it out in the battle royale.

So who was Scarecrow on The Masked Singer? Let’s find out!

Who is Scarecrow on The Masked Singer US?

Scarecrow decided to unmask herself, forfeiting her chance of moving forward because she wanted to see Sir Bugaboo and Snowstorm compete. It turned out that Scarecrow was none other than The Exorcist’s Linda Blair.

“I love this show so much,” she said upon unmasking. “I came to share how much I love you and what you all have done for the world and family entertainment. But I would like to officially bow out and unmask and let these two incredible competitors go on. These two competitors are the real deal. I just came to bother Ken [Jeong}. I have a really special reason for being here. And I want them to enjoy the stage and all the accolades they so deserve. I’ve enjoyed entertaining you so much through the years.”

Who is Scarecrow on The Masked Singer US? Song picks

Scarecrow performed “Abracadabra” by Steve Miller Band.

Who is Scarecrow on The Masked Singer US? Show clues

Her clues included that she’s “highly flammable” and “never rests.” Here’s her spooky clue: “The clue is staring you right in the face. Dear little kitty, which celebrity do you think I am?”

Here’s her clue package: “Hold on to your britches, friends, because I’m the scariest contestant in Masked Singer history. I made fans scream and critics praise me. But I had to bend over backwards to get the Academy to recognize my work. I’ve turned plenty of heads in my career. I’ve even sung on Broadway. But I’ve traded the shining bright lights of the red carpet for greener pastures, and devoted my time to saving animals. As a matter of fact, I’ve worked with over 100 rescues. But it’s you, panel, that’s going to need rescuing because I’m about to turn in a hair-raising performance. See you in your nightmares, Ken!”

Who is Scarecrow on The Masked Singer US? Theories

Fans were wondering who was under Scarecrow's mask even though they didn't have to wait long for the big reveal.

That was awesome…. A true legend & all around great person @RealLindaBlair as the scarecrow on the @MaskedSingerFOX …. My wife & I knew it was you…. Thank you for what you do…. Much LoveNovember 24, 2022 See more

Wow, @MaskedSingerFOX, the Scarecrow had to go back all the way to 1978 for the Wes Craven clue! Congratulations, Scarecrow, on the most SHOCKING moment EVER for #FrightNight! You have an amazing voice & an amazing organization. Best of everything to you! Thanks for the clues! 🎃November 24, 2022 See more

I think the Scarecrow on @MaskedSingerFOX is Linda Blair. The clues were obvious. She said she had to bend over backwards to get noticed. She also said she left heads spinning everywhere. She said she left the spotlight to help unfortunate animals.November 24, 2022 See more

The judges were totally stumped by Scarecrow. Robin Thick guessed Susan Sarandon, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg guessed Glenn Close, Nicole Scherzinger picked Jamie Lee Curtis and Ken Jeong guessed Parker Posey.

Stay tuned for The Masked Singer finale on November 30 at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.