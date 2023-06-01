Who is the new host for The British Soap Awards?

The British Soap Awards 2023 are returning to ITV to reward some of the best soap moments over the last year.

The event will celebrate everything about the UK's top soaps with EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street, Hollyoaks and Doctors all hoping to scoop up an award.

As usual, the many awards will be presented by a number of famous faces in the TV and showbiz world. But as host Phillip Schofield has stepped down from presenting duties, who is taking his place?

Here is who has been announced as the new host for The British Soap Awards...

Jane McDonald has been announced as the new host of The British Soap Awards. (Image credit: ITV)

TV star and super soap fan Jane McDonald has been officially confirmed to host The British Soap Awards this year and will be stepping in to replace Phillip Schofield.

Ahead of hosting the awards, Jane said “Oh my god... everyone knows how much I LOVE my soaps, this year I’ve been honoured to be mentioned in Corrie, EastEnders and Emmerdale, so this is just a dream come true. I can’t wait to see all our wonderful soap nominees and celebrate all their hard work with them — roll on the awards, I can’t wait!”

The singer and TV presenter is best known for her award-winning Cruising with Jane McDonald travelogues and has also presented her own shows Jane & Friends, Holidaying with Jane McDonald and Jane McDonald: My Yorkshire.

Will The British Soap Awards be aired live this year?

The British Soap Awards will not be aired live this year. The 2023 awards will be pre-recorded and shown on a Tuesday slot instead of airing live on a Saturday night.

Each year The British Soap Awards air on ITV1, ITVX and STV in a two hour slot — this year you can watch the awards on Tuesday, June 6 at 8pm.

Is the British Soap Awards on TV?

The British Soap Awards will air on ITV1, ITVX and STV on Tuesday, June 6 at 8pm. This year it is taking place at the Lowry Theatre in Salford.

Who won Best Soap at The British Soap Awards last year?

Emmerdale scooped up the Best Soap award last year. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale won the coveted Best British Soap award at The British Soap Awards 2022.

The soap won four awards in total that night, including Best Leading Performer for Paige Sandhu, Best Performance for Mark Charnock and Best Family for The Dingles.

It remains to be seen who will be crowned the best soap this year.

