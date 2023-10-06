Wilderness ending explained: what happened to Liv?

This article contains spoilers for the whole series of Wilderness.

Wilderness has arrived on Prime Video, and episode 6 sees the season come to a close. But who goes to prison for Cara's murder and what happens to Liv at the end?

Here's everything you need to know about what happened in Wilderness episode 6...

Wilderness ending explained

After the dramatic ending to episode 5, which saw Liv kill Garth in self-defense as he was trying to strangle her, episode 6, the final episode of the series, opens with Liv being questioned by the police.

Detective Rawlins and Detective Wiseman grill Liv about why Garth would go to her apartment with a gun when they in theory barely knew each other. Liv maintains that she is the innocent party and the police tell her that under the Castle Doctrine, she has a right to defend herself in her own home. Wiseman falls for Liv's act, feeling sorry for her getting caught up in the drama, but Rawlins is clearly still suspicious that there is something that Liv isn't telling them.

Liv is released by the police, and Will is waiting for her at the police station. They get home, but their apartment is still essentially a crime scene. Will tells Liv he will get a professional cleaner in, but she is adamant that she will clean herself and starts mopping up Garth's blood.

Killing Garth clearly playing on her mind, Liv is withdrawn and quiet, and when Will comes home from work and tells her that he has asked for a transfer back to the UK with compassionate leave she barely registers what he is saying. Will claims the move will save their marriage, but instead, Liv calmly tells Will that she wants a divorce and walks out, leaving him stunned.

Will's affair caused more drama than he ever could have imagined. (Image credit: Prime Video )

While out having a drink with Ash, Liv gets drunk and the pair end up sleeping together. But instead of pretending it never happened like Will has done for the last year, Liv goes home and tells a drunk Will what she's done and although he is shocked he maintains that they aren't getting a divorce.

When Liv tells Will that she is still leaving and goes to pack a bag, he begs her to stay, promising he will change once again, but when she tells him she still wants a divorce, he turns on her, saying that if she leaves he will tell the police that she meant to kill Garth and that it wasn't self-defense after all.

Liv's trapped when Will blackmails her into staying married to him. (Image credit: Prime Video )

The shippers turn up to pack up their apartment, and Will acts as if everything is normal, and not that he has basically blackmailed Liv into staying married to him.

Marissa calls from Will's work and invites Liv to Will's leaving drinks, which Liv turns up at looking like the perfect wife. However, soon she makes a show of Will by making a speech, and he is terrified that she is about to announce to his entire office as she makes cutting remarks about him and his behavior. While she makes him squirm, she also makes it clear to Marissa that she knows she is Will's other woman, and the pair talk about it outside the office while smoking a cigarette. Will is uncomfortable finding them chatting together and demands Liv come home, not liking this new Liv who is acting like she has nothing to lose.

Liv gets into a taxi and leaves Will standing outside the hotel by himself after yet another argument. She gets the taxi to drop her at the cemetery where she visits Cara's grave, before going home and downloading documents and videos from Will's computer onto a USB stick. She then sets her phone to record and hides it, before getting Will to admit that she killed Garth in self-defense.

Ash and Liv became more than friends. (Image credit: Prime Video )

The pair head to the airport, ready for their fresh start in the UK, or so Will believes. The police arrive at the check-in queue and take them in for more questioning, showing them a video of Will sleeping with Cara. The police say they were sent it anonymously the previous night, but it is clear this is Liv's doing. However, she maintains her composure and pretends to be shocked at what she is seeing on the tape.

Will is arrested for Cara's murder and as he is taken away by the police while still maintaining he is innocent, Liv allows herself a little smile, knowing she has got the ultimate revenge on her cheating husband and is finally free of his controlling ways.

Both Will and Liv are questioned by the police once again, but while Liv manages to convince the police that she was the victim of coercive control, explaining why she lied in her initial police statement, Will maintains his innocence, until Detective Rawlins produces his red raincoat, the one that Cara was wearing when she died. Finally, the police have something that links him to Cara on the night she died, nailing Will with a murder that we know he didn't commit.

Both Cara and Garth are killed by Liv. (Image credit: Prime Video)

The episode then jumps three months into the future when Liv and Ash are walking together in Central Park when Liv gets a call from the prison asking her to visit Will. She does, clearly nervous, and he is pleased to see her, asking her to wait for him while he is in prison.

Liv laughs at the idea, until Will tells her, "You know I didn't kill Cara - because you did" and finally the truth is out, Will has worked out what happened that night. "You have won," Will tells Liv... but then admits that one thing he still doesn't understand is when did she find the video of him with Cara. Will is stunned when Liv reveals she knows that the affair with Cara wasn't a one-off, and the penny finally drops for Will that the whole time they were on their road trip Liv knew that he was still sleeping with Cara.

As Will gets more and more angry about the fact Liv has screwed him over, he tells her that he has got the money for the best lawyer, while she has nothing. But Liv plays her trump card by telling Will that she is pregnant with his child... and he clearly doesn't know whether to believe her or not, now not trusting a thing she says.

But as she goes to leave, Will asks Liv why she killed Cara, and that is when she delivers her killer line "Because I thought it was you!" - leaving Will fuming and needing to be restrained by the prison guards as Liv walks away.

Caryl reads Liv's manuscript, which she has called 'Wilderness'. (Image credit: Prime Video )

The episode ends with Liv going back on a road trip to the hotel where Cara died, where she writes a book and sends it to her mum, who is seen reading it at home when she sees her daughter has dedicated it to her.

But as Caryl is reading Liv's manuscript, Liv is hiking through the same woods as she did with Cara, Will and Garth, and comes to the point where she pushed Cara over the cliff. But before she can get too close to the edge another hiker comes and tells her that she should be careful because someone died not long ago in the same spot, blaming Cara for being careless. Liv retaliates with a vicious tirade about how things aren't always the woman's fault, and we are left wondering about her state of mind. Is she simply planning to visit the spot where she murdered Cara? Or was she going to jump? It seems that is for the viewer to decide.

Will there be a Wilderness season 2?

At the moment there are no plans for a second season of Wilderness. The show is billed as a 'limited series' which suggests it is unlikely that there will be a second series, and there's also no sequel to the book by B.E. Jones, which the series has been based on.

All six episodes of Wilderness are available to stream worldwide on Prime Video now.