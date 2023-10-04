Wilderness episode 5 recap: the body count is rising

This article contains spoilers for Wilderness episode 5.

Wilderness has arrived on Prime Video, and episode 5 sees Liv's mum arrive to cause more drama, Liv makes yet another sickening discovery about Will, and Garth is pushed to his limits with devastating consequences.

Here's everything you need to know about what happened in Wilderness episode 5...

Episode 4 ended with Liv's mother Caryl arriving unannounced in the Big Apple, much to everyone's horror. But while Liv and Will put on a sickening display of togetherness, pretending to Caryl that they are the picture of happiness, an innocent Garth is at the police station being grilled by Detective Rawlins and Detective Wiseman.

The police are sure that they have got their killer after discovering $4000 and details for a new house to rent in Cara's gym locker. They think this is Cara's attempt to escape from an abusive Garth... but he maintains that he is innocent.

The following morning, Caryl wakes on Will and Liv's sofa, grumpy from an uncomfortable night's sleep, and Liv is adamant that she needs to go and stay at the Lowbeck where Will works.

As they chat, the door goes and it is Detective Rawlins, who is there to talk to Liv. She tells Liv that they have arrested Garth, and Liv pretends to be unsurprised. But while Liv paints Garth as the controlling and possessive partner, the detective drops the bombshell that they have got CCTV of her walking into Cara's gym. Liv makes out they just go to the same gym and it is a coincidence, but it is clear that the police don't believe her.

Will finds Caryl one of the best suites in the hotel and makes a big show of being the fancy husband, giving Liv and Caryl his credit card to go shopping in the city. But while Caryl is embarrassed by his showing off, Liv can't get out of his place of work quickly enough.

Later the police are at their evidence board when Detective Wiseman comes in, claiming he has cracked the case after talking to some witnesses from the night Cara died, who said they saw her running from the hotel upset at 11.45 pm.

The police show the video of the witnesses to Garth, telling him that they also have his minibar bill that shows a substantial amount of alcohol had been drunk, which is surprising considering he was meant to have been sober for a decade.

The police are convinced that Garth killed Cara. (Image credit: Prime Video )

At the hotel, Caryl is quizzing Bonnie about what kind of man Will is to work with. Bonnie can't sing his praises enough but knows that Caryl is hinting about him being unfaithful and reassures her that Will is at work for 16 hours a day and therefore couldn't have time for an affair. But as Caryl walks past Cara's abandoned desk, the penny drops that he must have been having a fling with someone from work, and soon all the pieces fall into place.

Later, when she is meant to be joining Will and Liv for dinner, Caryl tells Liv that she thinks she should go out with her husband, and refuses to take no for an answer. But while Liv and Will are at the restaurant, with him begging for forgiveness once again and telling Liv that he thinks they should try for a baby together, Caryl is back at their house searching for clues that Will is a cheater. It doesn't take long for Caryl to find some photos in an envelope, taped to the back of a drawer in their bedroom.

Will's cheating has landed him at the centre of a murder investigation. (Image credit: Prime Video )

The following day Caryl visits Liv at home and tells her about the photos that she found. The pair argue, with old resentments coming out from the past when Liv discovered her father was cheating on her mother. Liv tells Caryl that she knows she has always blamed her for her father leaving and as their argument comes to a head, Caryl leaves, taking the photos from Will's drawer with her.

Liv heads to the roof of her building with Ash, where she apologizes for blanking her after their kiss. The pair talk about their mums, just as Caryl texts her and says she is taking the photos to the police unless she comes home to Wales with her. Liv, seemingly giving in, arrives at Caryl's hotel room with a suitcase and tells her she wins, she will come back to the UK with her. The pair grab a taxi, but as they get in Caryl realizes that she has been tricked and that Liv had no intention of going with her. Caryl gets cross and tells Liv she can still go to the police with the photos of Will with Cara... but Liv confesses that it wouldn't just make trouble for Will, it would land her in big trouble too because she is the one who killed Cara.

Caryl doesn't seem overly surprised to know her daughter murdered someone, and comforts Liv as she cries on her shoulder before getting into the taxi and driving away, leaving Liv in New York.

As the police continue to grill Garth at the station, they hit a dead end and finally let him go, meanwhile, Liv looks at the photos of Cara and Will, and she is shocked to see that the woman in the pictures doesn't have a tattoo like Cara did, meaning these are of someone else that Will has been sleeping with.

Going into meltdown, Liv arrives home to find Will has set the table for a romantic dinner. But as she sits down and Will pours champagne, she gets the photos out of her bag and puts them in front of her husband, asking him who it is in the pictures. Once again, he stumbles over his words, looking for excuses, and tries to get himself out of yet another web of lies.

Will finally admits, it is Marissa, Cara's friend from work, and it soon becomes clear that Will was not only cheating on Liv but also on Cara as well.

Telling Liv that he has a problem and will get counseling, Will is desperately trying to hold onto his marriage, when the door goes... Liv tells him that his romantic meal for two has arrived. But when they open the door, it is Garth, not the food delivery guy and although at first, they are embarrassed they have been caught mid-row, it soon becomes clear Garth is drunk.

The couple humor Garth by asking him to stay for dinner, while Liv secretly tries to call the police. However, their evening is about to get a whole lot worse when Garth brings out a gun and holds it to Liv's head, accusing her of lying to the police about him.

He quickly works out that Cara was having an affair and that Liv knows about it... but as he holds her at gunpoint, he demands names, until Will finally comes clean and admits it was him, taking the attention off Liv as Garth then launches himself at Will and knocks him out cold.

As Liv tries to get the gun, Garth stops her and throws her to the ground, pining her down and trying to kill her with his bare hands... with Will unconscious, there is no stopping Garth as he is about to strangle her until Liv grabs her stone statue of Wales from her mother and uses it to hit Garth around the head until he collapses in a pool of blood.

Has Liv killed Garth as well as Cara? And what about Will? Is he dead too? With the body count rising and only one episode left, all will be revealed in the final episode of Wilderness.

All six episodes of Wilderness are available to stream worldwide on Prime Video now.