Young Sheldon season 6 premiere: older and wiser

No matter how crazy things are for the Cooper family, they’re the family that stays together through thick and thin. The Young Sheldon season 6 premiere highlighted the Cooper family’s unwavering support for each other as young Sheldon (Iain Armitage) puts his personal beliefs aside to show support for his mother Mary (Zoe Perry).

There were quite a few things to unpack in the season premiere. Meemaw (Annie Potts) and George (Montana Jordan) were stuck in jail after getting caught trying to bring 400 cartons of cigarettes through the border as a part of George’s plan to earn money to support his pregnant girlfriend, Mandy (Emily Osment).

Speaking of Mandy, Sheldon and Missy (Raegan Revord) have a chance to meet their brother’s girlfriend while Mary deals with being ostracised at church because of her son’s premarital dalliance.

What really stood out in the episode though, was how the family came together to support each other. George Sr. (Lance Barber) was upset about having to bail his son out of jail, but he appreciated that his kid was trying to do the right thing and support his unborn child.

The big moment came at the end when Sheldon and Missy accompanied their mom to church. After getting a cold shoulder from their fellow parishioners, a flummoxed Mary gets up to leave. That’s when Sheldon decides to impart a few words of wisdom of his own, telling the reverend that he needs to pay closer attention to his sermon about love and acceptance. Mary eventually drags Sheldon from the church when he starts correcting the reverend on his pronunciation, but the fact that he stood up for her was not lost on her.

Armitage tweeted about the importance of supporting people when they need it.

This is brave of Mary- everyone: be kind to each other and support people during challenging times!September 30, 2022 See more

Fans were quick to notice how Sheldon supported his mom in her time of need.

Hey Ian - great job to you and your team leading off tonight. I absolutely loved young Sheldon’s defense of his mom. (You) also sounded like Big Bang with annunciation corrections. Ghosts - love Isaac’s growth and the friendships!September 30, 2022 See more

Fans were also buzzing about Armitage's deeper voice. The challenge working with child actors is that they grow up so quickly, and there's no question that the cast is getting older before our eyes.

Sheldon’s voice changed! He’s not that lil boy anymore!Young Sheldon might have to change the shows name to "Teenage Sheldon"September 30, 2022 See more

#YoungSheldon not quite so young anymore…Iain Armitage is still only 14 but his voice has gotten so deep since last season!September 30, 2022 See more

Young Sheldon needs to narrate his own show cause his voice is James earl jones deep nowSeptember 30, 2022 See more

Young Sheldon season 6 airs live on Thursdays at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS. Episodes become availble to stream the next day on Paramount Plus.