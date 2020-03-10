ACC Men's Basketball Championship tournament live stream — How to watch online & without cable

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

When hard core college basketball fans think about March hoops, one conference comes up more than any other; the ACC. It used to be that ACC basketball meant Duke and UNC, but this year is very different. UNC has fallen way back in the pack, and Duke isn't alone at the top of the conference. In fact, three teams finished above them in the regular season. But Duke isn't beaten in the ACC until the conference championship tournament is settled.

Beyond bragging rights up and down the Atlantic Coast, the winner of the ACC Men's Basketball Tourney earns an automatic bid for the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship tournament, also known as March Madness. You don't need cable to see these games. So put on your dancing shoes to cut a rug with the Blue Devils or Deamon Deacons, and get ready to watch the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Men's Basketball Conference tournament online and without cable.

When is the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament?

The ACC Men's Basketball Tournament will be held on March 10-14 at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. There will be five rounds of the tournament, with the first round on the ACC Network. The second round, quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals will be on ESPN & ESPN2 with the final game on March 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. on ESPN.

The ACC is one ranked in the top ten of men's basketball conferences by RPI. The ACC has four teams ranked in the AP top 25, but these great teams still have a lot to play for ahead of them. The fourth ranked Florida State Seminoles want to earn a number one seed in March Madness. The last time Florida State won the ACC men's basketball tournament was 2012.

Nipping at the Seminoles heels are the #10 Duke Blue Devils, #15 Louisville Cardinals and #17 Virginia Cavaliers. All three teams finished with a 15-5 ACC conference record, but Duke has won this tournament 21 times, and they are the defending champs so they will be tough to beat.

ACC Men's Basketball Tournament Teams and Schedule

All times shown are Eastern

Tuesday, March 10

4:30 p.m., Game 1, #12 Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. #13 Pitt Panthers , ACC Network

, ACC Network 7 p.m., Game 2, #11 Virginia Tech Hokies vs. #14 North Carolina Tar Heels , ACC Network

Wednesday, March 11

Noon, Game 3, #8 Clemson Tigers vs. #9 Miami Hurricanes, ESPN

2 p.m., Game 4, #5 N.C. State Wolfpack vs. Pitt Panthers, ESPN

7 p.m., Game 5, #7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. #10 Boston College Eagles, ESPN2

9 p.m., Game 6, #6 Syracuse Orange vs. North Carolina Tar Heels, ESPN2

Thursday, March 12

12:30 p.m., Game 7, #1 Florida State Seminoles vs. Winner of Game 3, ESPN or ESPN2

2:30 p.m., Game 8, #4 Duke Blue Devils vs. Winner of Game 4, ESPN or ESPN2

7 p.m., Game 9, #2 Virginia Cavaliers vs. Winner of Game 5, ESPN or ESPN2

9 p.m., Game 10, #3 Louisville Cardinals vs. Winner of Game 6, ESPN or ESPN2

Friday, March 13

7 p.m., Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, ESPN or ESPN2

9 p.m., Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, ESPN or ESPN2

Saturday, March 14

8:30 p.m., ACC Men's Basketball Championship, Team TBD vs. Team TBD, ESPN

Watch ACC Men's College Basketball Tournament online

The ACC Men's College Basketball Tournament will be shown on ACC Network, ESPN and ESPN2. Here are the ways you can watch those networks, and these games online and without cable.

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

$55 a month after a one week free trial Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here . ACC Men's Basketball tournament on Hulu - Yes, with the ACC Network, ESPN & ESPN2, you can see every round of the ACC Men's Basketball tournament.

Hulu with Live TV Easy as a layup



ACC Network, ESPN and ESPN2 makes Hulu a solid choice for ACC Hoops fans.



Hulu has live TV including sports networks along with a huge back catalog of shows. ESPN and ESPN2 are available on Hulu, which means it will have the ACC tournament.



View

Sling TV - Sling Orange

The cost: $30 a month after your first month for $20

$30 a month after your first month for $20 ACC Men's Basketball tournament on Sling TV: Yes, with ESPN & ESPN2 on Sling Orange. However, to get the first round games, you'll need to bump up for ACC Network on the Sports Extra Add-on for $10 more per month.

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan

The cost: $65 a month after a free trial

$65 a month after a free trial Local channels on AT&T TV Now: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . ACC Men's Basketball tournament on AT&T TV Now: Some, with ESPN & ESPN2.However they no longer offer the ACC Network.

AT&T TV Now Take your College Hoops Mobile



The Plus Plan gets you most of the ACC Men's basketball tournament.



AT&T TV Now has a long list of channels in their lineup. The Plus Plan has ESPN & ESPN2, and it also includes HBO too.



View

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . ACC Men's Basketball tournament on YouTube TV: Yes, with the ACC Network, ESPN & ESPN2, you can see every round of the ACC Men's Basketball tournament.

YouTube TV More like HoopsTube



Hey Google, let's watch some basketball



YouTube TV is one of the easiest streaming services to understand, with a single plan, a ton of channels — including ACC Network, ESPN, and ESPN2 for college basketball playoff action.



YouTube TV $64.99 /mth Visit Site at YouTube TV

Watch ACC Men's College Basketball Tournament even if you're outside the United States

It's so frustrating when you have everything you need to watch college basketball in March online, but you are taking Spring Break out of the country. You might think that you're out of luck because streaming services often block their feeds if you're not in America. Fear not.

There are ways to get things working again by using a VPN, which is short for "Virtual Private Network". It sends your internet traffic from far away through a specific set of servers, then pops it back into the United States.

Does a VPN sound appealing to you? It's easy to get a great one with subscription services that, for a few bucks a month, tunnel your traffic through your choice of a variety of locations. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network.