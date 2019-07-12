Can I watch CuriosityStream on my TV?

Best answer: Yes, indeed! The CuriosityStream app is available on both Android and Apple smart TVs. You can also access CuriosityStream via your Xbox One, and stream via Roku, ChromeCast, and Amazon Fire. Finally, CuriosityStream is available as an add-on for Amazon Prime, Comcast/Xfinity, Sling TV, layer3tv, and VRV.

Stream to your TV: CuriosityStream ($3/mo. HD, $10/mo. UHD)

Over 8000 titles to stream: Indie Flix ($5/month)

Documentaries and bonus content: DOX Channel ($3/month)

It's easy to watch CuriosityStream on your television

With over 2400 documentaries featuring some of the most formidable minds in their field, CuriosityStream is without a doubt one of the greatest sources of educational content on the modern web. It's also highly-affordable, costing just $3 per month for HD content and $10 for 4K content.

Better yet, provided you have the right equipment, you can view any of this content on your television at your leisure. There are a few different ways you can do this, but they're all pretty straightforward.

Streaming CuriosityStream via TV

The CuriosityStream app is available on the marketplace of smart TVs manufactured by Sony, LG, Samsung, and VIZIO. If you have an Android Smart TV running Android Jellybean or higher, you can simply download the app from your television's app store and sign in. CuriosityStream also supports Apple TV 3rd generation and earlier via AirPlay, and all 4th generation and later Apple TVs.

Depending on if your TV supports casting (or if you have Chromecast) you can also cast directly from your browser. You can also download the app on supported iOS and Android mobile devices, and stream to your TV that way. The platform also supports Roku, Amazon Fire TV stick, and the Xbox One.

CuriosityStream Stream in multiple ways



High-quality content, straight to your TV



If you want a combination of high-quality original content coupled with some of television's greatest documentaries, CuriosityStream is the place to go. Thanks to its wide range of options, it's easy to configure streaming directly to your couch. Better yet, it's available at a price that won't break your budget - even if you spring for 4K streaming.



View

IndieFlix Independently-made content



Indie darlings



Available at $5 per month, IndieFlix offers a whole lot more than documentary content, though it's got an impressive selection amongst its 8000 titles. It's available for streaming via Roku and Apple TV.



View