Is CBS All Access available on Vizio TVs?

Best answer: Yes, you can watch your favorite CBS shows on your Vizio SmartCast TV directly through the SmartCast app or via the Chromecast option from your mobile device.

Watch what you want: CBS All Access (From $6/mo. at CBS)

CBS broadcasts with SmartCast

CBS is one of the biggest broadcast and longest-running cable companies in the U.S. with some of the most popular shows ever on TV like Survivor, Big Bang Theory, The Price Is Right, and more. However, if you're someone who is trying to cut the cord, then you might want to be able to watch your favorite CBS programming without signing up for cable television.

Lucky for you CBS launched its streaming product, called CBS All Access, that lets you catch up on all your favorite shows past and present. It will also allow you to view your local CBS channels on your device of choice. In addition there are originals like Star Trek: Discovery and The Good Fight, along with a giant catalog of older shows like Star Trek, I Love Lucy, the Twilight Zone, and more.

Perhaps one of your choice devices is a Vizio television with SmartCast. If so, then we can get you watching your shows on your big screen in no time.

All the access

Getting CBS All Access onto your Vizio SmartCast TV is simple and can be done directly on the television in just a few steps.

Go to the Vizio SmartCast app store on your TV. Search for the CBS All Access app Download and install it. Once installed, sign in if you have an account or set one up if not. Find a show that piques your interest and start watching!

Another way to get your favorite CBS shows onto your Vizio SmartCast TV is through the Chromecast button from the CBS All Access app on your mobile device.

Open your Apple or Android device app store . Search for the CBS All Access app . Download and install it. Next just sign in or set up an account if you don't already have one. When you're done, tap on a show that you want to watch. Press the Chromecast button and select your TV in the pop-up.

Now you can catch up on the latest news on 60 Minutes, reality TV on Big Brother, your favorite NFL team, or anything else you love to watch.