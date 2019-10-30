Is CBS News Live available on Vizio TVs?

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

Best answer: Yes, you can watch CBS News Live on your Vizio TV. You can stay up-to-date on all things news-wise with this app.

Staying current

The CBS News Live app is a perfect way to stay current with all the news going on in the world. Add that to your Vizio TV, and you have a little hub for all things news. Whether you're looking for what's going on in the United States or even across the sea, CBS News Live will keep you up-to-date, so you're current with all going on in the world.

CBS has made it rather nice to enjoy the news, seeing as it made the News Live app completely free. If you don't mind the commercials as you would have with traditional TV, then this is the perfect way to get in all your news needs. It's also 24/7 access, so you don't have to worry about possibly missing out at a certain time of day.

Downloading the app

Although finding a way to download apps may be hard, Vizio has made it super easy to get to its app store. With a press of a button, you'll be able to get your news app and any others you may need to make the most out of your TV. Here's a little guide to make the set up even quicker for you.

Press the large V button on your remote. Click Widgets on your TV. Search for CBS News Live . Click Install App . Sign in to your CBS News account to enjoy free live news.

After getting through those steps, you will be able to start enjoying all the live news you want. From domestic to foreign affairs and everything in between, there is so much you can enjoy with the CBS app. With it downloaded, you are ready to take in all the app has to offer.

CBS News Live The latest



And we're live.



CBS News Live is a free app that will bring you up-to-date news on everything happening in the world. From political news to the latest video trends, you won't miss a thing with this live news app.



View