Hulu has so much to offer all kinds of Cord Cutters. It has an on-demand catalog, or a Live TV streaming service. It offers options to remove commercials or enable Premium add-ons like HBO and Cinemax. It's no wonder Hulu has been growing in subscribers so rapidly.

Streaming video is a global phenomenon. People in countries all over the world are signing up to stream the movies and TV shows they want. Services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are available in hundreds of countries, but what about Hulu? Does Hulu have any international plans?

U.S. only

No, Hulu doesn't have any international plans, but owners say that may change.

Hulu currently offers plans in the U.S. only. The on-demand service is available in the U.S. states and territories, as well as on U.S. military bases around the world. However, Hulu with Live TV is only available in the 50 United States.

Because of this, Hulu also has a few restrictions related to how it detects your location. Hulu doesn't work with proxy servers, VPNs, or anonymizers even if you are in the U.S. These tools could be used by someone to fake their location online, so Hulu wouldn't be able to know for sure where a viewer is watching. This may likely be an issue with rights agreements. So far, they're only offering streaming of their shows and movies to customers in U.S households.

Changes may be coming

This may not be the end of the story. You may have heard that Disney is in the process of buying most of 21st Century Fox. Once that deal is complete, Disney will own 60 percent of Hulu, giving them more control over the services. Disney CEO Bob Iger has already told investors that it has plans to change Hulu once it has that control, and those include potential international expansions.

Is this a sure thing? No, but it's worth paying attention. This official comment makes this more than just a rumor or speculation. But there are several more steps we will need to see before CordCutters in other countries can start signing up for Hulu.