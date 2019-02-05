Best answer: Yes, Hulu works on Chromecast. All you need is an Android phone, Android tablet, iPhone, or iPad running the latest Hulu app. You'll be able to cast Hulu with the newest features, Add-ons and Hulu with Live TV. Hulu even casts to Google Smart Displays.

Can Hulu Cast?

Hulu makes sense for so many Cord Cutters in the U.S. It has a huge catalog of the most popular TV shows and movies on one plan. On another plan, it gives subscribers the biggest channels in live sports, news, and entertainment on Hulu's live TV streaming service. Plus, Hulu offers a la carte access to premium channels like Showtime and HBO all on a single bill.

Today, so much centers around our phones, including our video watching. Hulu has apps for Android and iOS so you can watch all these shows, movies, and live streams in your pocket and on the go. But what if you want to switch from the smallest screen to the big screen?

Chromecast became popular fast, and it was easy to understand why. It provided an inexpensive, quick and simple way to get streaming video from your phone to your TV. Will this be the solution when you want to watch The Mindy Project in your living room? Does Hulu work on Chromecast?

Yes, Hulu works on Chromecast, and it supports the best experience Hulu has to offer.

All Hulu features Cast

Both Android and iOS support the Latest Hulu app, which has has a design that matches the new Hulu webpage look and feel. The Latest app is Cast-enabled, and also supports all of the latest features, including

Multiple Profiles

My Stuff

Premium Add-ons

Live TV

DVR

Other Cast Targets

Hulu can be sent from the app to a Chromecast, Chromecast Ultra, a TV with Chromecast built-in, an Android TV device, or even a Google Home Hub or Smart Display. I've done the dishes while catching up on Broad City by casting Hulu to my Lenovo Smart Display.

So now that you know you'll be able to Cast Hulu to your TV, it's the perfect time to give Hulu a try. We are big fans of free trials as a way to test all the streaming things. It is a great way to find the best services for your needs, and Hulu has a 7-day free trial. Then binge out on the best it has to offer from Black-ish to White Collar!

