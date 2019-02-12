Does Hulu work on Xbox One?

Best answer: Yes, Hulu works on Xbox One. Best of all, it runs the latest Hulu app with the newest features and Add-ons available. It also supports Hulu with Live TV.

When Streaming meets Gaming

Hulu is a great flexible option for Cord Cutters. It can be an inexpensive subscription to a huge catalog of popular TV shows and movies, or a live TV streaming service with the biggest channels in sports, news, and entertainment. Plus, either side of Hulu will let you manage a la carte access to premium add-ons like Showtime and HBO.

Xbox One is the latest generation in Microsoft's line on game consoles. Devices this powerful can be used in the living room for more than games. More Xbox One owners are using their consoles to watch video on the big screen every day. Can they use it to catch up on episodes of Future Man?

Xbox One & Latest Hulu app

Yes, Hulu works on all Xbox One consoles, and it is full of features.

Xbox One supports the Latest Hulu app, which has a design that matches the new Hulu webpage look and feel. The Latest app also supports all of the latest features, including:

Multiple Profiles

My Stuff

Premium Add-ons

Live TV

DVR

So now that you know you'll be able to watch all of Hulu on your Xbox One, it may be the right time for you to give Hulu a try. We love having free trials to test all the streaming things. It's a great way to find the best services for your needs, and Hulu has a 7-day free trial. Then binge out on the best they have to offer from The Awesomes to Shut Eye!

Hulu & Hulu with Live TV Hot Streaming Pick



Lots of streaming options that work play great with Xbox One



Hulu provides variety in programming and service options. Hulu on-demand starts at $6 a month for those wanting a big catalog. Hulu with Live TV is $45 a month for fans of live sports, news and more. All of Hulu looks and sounds fantastic on Xbox One.



View