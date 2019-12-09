Is FandangoNOW available on Vizio TVs?

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

Best answer: Yes, you can get any of the 90,000+ movies, and TV shows that FandangoNOW offers through their app via the SmartCast app on your Vizio SmartCast TV or with the FandangoNOW app on your phone and Chromecast it to your Vizio TV.

New or old FandangoNOW has it

With so many streaming services, it can be hard to find one that has a film library complete with classics from way-back-when to the newest releases in one place. Well, FandangoNOW has them all on top of favorite TV shows all in one place — over 90,000 options and growing daily, to be exact. FandangoNOW offers the opportunity to both buy or rent content starting from as low as $1.99. It has new releases like The Goldfinch, It Chapter Two, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and so many more — although not all are available for rent.

FandangoNOW also has televisions shows you can buy either by an episode at a time or as a whole season. The majority of episodes are $1.99 each with entire seasons like Mad Men and Schitt's Creek for $10. There isn't an option to rent episodes, but for $1.99, you get to own it. FandangoNOW does require an account to rent or buy, but there isn't a cost for the subscription.

Watching these shows on FandangoNOW is simple to do once you download the app, and get your account set up. If you want to watch a classic film or the newest episode of a hit TV show, and you own a Vizio SmartCast TV, then you're in luck! Watching FandangoNOW on your TV is simple.

Time to watch

FandangoNOW has made a version of their app specifically for Vizio SmartCast TVs. It's even preloaded on new TV sets, and the process is just a few clicks on the remote.

Go to the Vizio SmartCast app store on your TV. Search for the FandangoNOW app . Download and install it. Sign into your account or set up an account if you don't have one. Find a movie or TV show and start watching!

If you have a Vizio TV and it isn't a SmartCast enabled set, you can watch FandangoNOW using a Chromecast device. By using the FandangoNOW mobile app, you can send shows to your television with just a few taps.

Open your Apple or Android device's app store . Search for the FandangoNOW app . Download and install it. Sign into your account or set up an account if you don't have one. When you're done, find the movie or TV show you want to watch. Press the Chromecast button and select your TV in the pop-up.

Now, just kick back, relax, and enjoy some of the newest movies and TV shows without leaving the comfort of your couch.

