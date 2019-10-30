Is Haystack TV available on Vizio TVs?

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

Best answer: Yes, you will be able to enjoy Haystack TV on your Vizio TV. You can watch a whole mix of TV through this service, which makes it worth it.

Haystack TV is a great companion to go along with your Vizio TV. With all the news options they have available, you can stay up-to-date with all the latest in your different interests. Whether you're looking to watch the news, politics, SciTech updates, late-night shows, or even gaming and movie news, there is something on here for everyone. Unfortunately, you will have to sit through ads unless you pay, it's a wonderful option for live news.

You can pick and choose what shows they have based on what you like. From late shows to SciTech, they have tons of options for you to be able to enjoy. With the ability to personalize what they show you as well as the free option, it will make your shows even more enjoyable.

How to get it on your TV

To get the Haystack TV app on your Vizio TV, it only takes a few steps to get it right at your fingertips. To get it right on your main screen, it's a quick process to get quick access.

Click the large V button on your remote. Click Widgets on your TV. Search Haystack TV . Select Install App . Sign in to your Haystack TV profile .

Once you get through those steps done, you will be able to see all of your personalized channels on your TV. Depending on what you selected when you set up your profile, you will be able to see all of your favorite options with the news that Haystack TV has for you. Enjoy anything from movies, news, and politics, and watch it for free all day.