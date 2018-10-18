How to enable dark mode for Hulu

Hulu is the latest to enter the dark mode craze, with uses being able to change back and forth between a white background and a black one with a simple switch.

How to switch to dark mode

Open Hulu If necessary, sign in with your email address and password.* Hover your mouse over your name in the upper-right corner. Toggle the switch next to Dark mode .

That's it! Now Hulu's background will be dark, and your eyes will be thankful.

Why does Dark Mode matter?

Dark modes are great for nighttime screen use, since a dark background is less straining on your eyes than lighter backgrounds. This is especially true for video streaming services, since it also helps the cover art of your movies and TV shows stand out from the background. Your favorite film is that much easier to find.

Even during the day time, I find I prefer dark backgrounds when I use a service. Again, it helps the content I'm looking for stand out, meaning I find what I want that much faster. Even if it's bright outside, it's nice to be able to reduce eye strain.

Dark mode or light, Hulu is great for everyone. Subscribing to Hulu makes it super easy to catch up on your favorite shows from any of your devices, so you can watch last night's episode on your lunch break.