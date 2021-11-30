How to watch Alabama vs Georgia SEC Championship game

We’re finally here, the long awaited Alabama vs Georgia game that pits two of the best teams in the country against each other, and in the SEC Championship game no less. This all important meeting between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs is set for Atlanta on Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. ET on CBS.

The SEC is one of many conference championship games taking place on Dec. 4, including ones for all of the power five conferences — the Big Ten, the Big 12, The Pac-12 and the ACC.

It’ll be a busy day for college football on Dec. 4, so here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Alabama vs Georgia SEC Championship game.

Alabama vs Georgia matchup preview

The SEC has been dominated by Alabama and Georgia over the last few years, but things are a little different this year. Alabama has typically been the higher-ranked team everyone is chasing and Georgia the underdog, but those roles have been flipped this year.

Alabama has been among college football teams all season long, though some inconsistencies have popped up along the way. The Crimson Tide running game is led by Brian Robinson Jr., who has put up solid stats over the course of the season, but there have been games when the team struggles to truly get the ground game going. It’s been similar with the defense; the unit is once again among the best statistically in college football, but it certainly isn’t as highly touted as some Bama defenses in the past.

One area where there has been no issues is at quarterback. Alabama’s Bryce Young has been phenomenal this season and has led the Crimson Tide to being a top 10 offense even without an always dominant running game. Of course, having a pair of super talented wide receivers in Jameson Williams and John Metchie III is always a good help for stellar quarterback play.

The question for the SEC Championship game is will Alabama’s potent offense be able to make a dent against Georgia’s immovable defense. The Bulldogs D has been the best defense all season long; it’s usually of note when somebody even can score a touchdown on this defense. And it’s not like they just focus on taking away one area of their opponent’s offense, as Georgia is ranked in the top three for both their pass and rush defense.

However, if Alabama can find a way to move the ball and get points, that will put more pressure on Georgia’s offense, which would be an unusual spot for them. While filled with talented players, the Georgia offense is not as explosive as Alabama and will have their own tough matchup against the Crimson Tide defense. In particular, Georgia's run game is its best offensive weapons, but the Alabama run defense only ranks a couple of spots behind Georgia's.

Should this game get into more of a shootout, the advantage will likely flip from Georgia to Alabama.

How to watch Alabama vs Georgia SEC Championship game in the U.S.

The SEC Championship game between Alabama and Georgia will air live across the country on Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. ET on CBS. As one of the four major networks, CBS is a must-carry station for all traditional cable/satellite pay-TV subscription services. If you’ve moved on from the old-school pay-TV services and have instead opted for live TV streaming services, CBS is included on the likes of FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

Anyone who is signed up for either a traditional pay-TV or live TV streaming service will be able to use their login credentials to watch the game via CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports mobile app, should they not be in front of their TV.

The Alabama vs Georgia game will also be available for streaming via Paramount Plus. The streaming service has been delivers live streams of select college football games all season long, including the SEC Game of the Week (based on the magnitude of this game and it being the only SEC game this week, this qualifies). Subscribers to either Paramount Plus’ $9.99 per month or $4.99 per month plan will be able to live stream the SEC Championship.

Last way that you can watch the Alabama vs Georgia game live is by using a good, old-fashioned TV antenna by receiving the local CBS station feed.

How to watch Alabama vs Georgia SEC Championship game from anywhere in the world

So what do you do if you’re a college football fan looking to watch the Alabama vs Georgia game but are unable to access the broadcast through any other the above mentioned methods? A virtual private network, or VPN, is a good place to start.

A virtual private network allows you to route all of your internet traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country. The one caveat here is that you need to be able to trust your VPN provider, because all of your traffic — encrypted as well as unencrypted — is going to be going through that VPN. For that, we've long been fans of ExpressVPN .