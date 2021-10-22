How to watch India v Pakistan T20 World Cup online from anywhere in the world

Here’s how watch India v Pakistan T20 World Cup online from anywhere in the world.

India v Pakistan is arguably the biggest game in cricket. It’s made even bigger this time by the fact that this is a major tournament and the teams haven’t met since 2019. That match at the ICC Cricket World Cup in Manchester saw India come out on top.

India are firm favourites to come out on top again at the Dubai International Stadium. Both teams are starting their Group 2 campaigns and both know that a winning start will be vital to their chances of qualifying.

Only two teams will come out of the group stage for the semi-final, so a defeat for either team will leave their chances on a knife-edge.

India has a squad packed with talent and captain Virat Kohli will be confident of taking them to the final. But it would be foolish to write off Pakistan, who're led by Babar Azam.

How to watch India v Pakistan from the US

So, the place to go for the India v Pakistan game is Willow TV. Willow TV describes itself as “the only 24x7 live cricket channel in the USA, with several hundred days of live cricket covered annually”.

How to watch India v Pakistan T20 World Cup online in the UK

Sky Sports will be broadcasting extensive live coverage of India v Pakistan. The Sky Go app also gives you a chance to stream the match live while on the move. If you don’t have Sky then a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass looks a good option.

How to watch India v Pakistan online anywhere in the world

There is a handy way to watch your favorite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

