How to watch UFC 260 on iPhone and iPad

UFC 260 Schedule and Fight Card All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 7:30 p.m. ESPN+ and ESPN • Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN • Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV • Post Show: Later on ESPN+ The full event fight card • Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou • Tyron Woodley vs. Vincente Luque • Sean O'Malley vs. Thomas Almeida • Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick • Jamie Mullarkey vs. Khama Worthy Prelims • Alonzo Menifield vs. Fabio Cherant • Jared Gooden vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov • Modestas Bukauskas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk • Shane Young vs. Omar Morales Early Prelims • Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Abu Azaitar

UFC 260 is almost here, and MMA fans are ready watch the heavyweight title up for grabs on the go by watching UFC 260 on iPhone and iPad. You want to make sure to have things setup on your Apple devices before the UFC fighters enter the octagon. These are great choices for watching nearly every streaming service imaginable, if you know what to do. Here’s how to watch UFC 260 on iPhones and iPads, featuring Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 in the ESPN app.

On March 27, UFC 260 is broadcasting a full night of fights live from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. The Pay-Per-View Main Event features a rematch title fight between the reigning UFC Heavyweight champion and his number one contender.

Stipe Miocic (20-3) is one of the all time greats at Heavyweight in MMA, and he has already once stopped the rise of Francis “The Predator” Ngannou (15-3). Miocic is coming off of his trilogy of classic fights against Daniel Cormier, and just as iron sharpens iron, Miocic somehow looks more dynamic and dominant than ever. Ngannou is riding an impressive four fight win streak, and has promised that he has new styles and defenses to avoid a repeat of his 2018 loss to Miocic. Who will emerge once these two big men start throwing hands at each other?

UFC 260 will be broadcast with fight cards on ESPN+ and ESPN, plus the Main Card only on PPV. You can watch it all conveniently in the ESPN app.

How to watch UFC 260 on iPhone and iPad

You need to start by installing the ESPN app from the Apple App Store. Then you’ll need to login to your accounts in the ESPN app.

There are two types of accounts supported in the app. There is an ESPN account, which can access ESPN+ content and is used to purchase the Pay-Per-View card. If you have credentials from a Live TV streaming service or cable that includes the ESPN channel, you can use it as well to unlock extra content from ESPN, like the new "Stephen A's World" series.

You can install the ESPN app a couple of different ways. The easiest way is to click over to the ESPN app page on the Apple App Store Store. Then you just need to tap the Get button, followed by the Install button to add the app to your iPhone or iPad. If you have security setup (and we hope that you do), you will need to enter your Face ID, Touch ID, PIN or password before the install will complete.

You’ll have the option the first time you open the app to Log In, which gives you the chance to enter your ESPN account or Live TV streaming service credentials. If you miss that chance, simply tap the gear icon in the upper right corner of the app at any time.

Once you are logged in, you are all ready to watch UFC 260 on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the Watch section to find all the UFC 260 programs, including the Prelims and Pay-Per-View card. You will find a Combat Sports Live & Upcoming section in the Featured tab. There is also a dedicated UFC 260 area in the ESPN+ section.

How much will UFC 260 Pay Per View cost?