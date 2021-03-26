UFC 260 is bringing one of the most anticipated fights of 2021, so all the fans want to learn how to watch Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 live stream online. The UFC Heavyweight championship is on the line in the main event, along with the title of Baddest Man on the Planet. This UFC Pay-Per-View event is sure to be action packed from top to bottom, capped off by a rematch of giants.

In the Main Event, the Heavyweight Champ continues his quest to take on the best by facing one of his toughest challengers for a second time. Miocic may be ready to wrestle and grapple his way to a repeat, but Ngannou has the power to take down the champ with one big punch.

You can stream it all as they box and brawl Saturday Night with UFC 260 Pay-Per-View featuring Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 in the ESPN app.

When is UFC 260 Miocic vs. Ngannou 2?

UFC 260 will be broadcast live on Saturday, March 27, from the UFC APEX Facility in Las Vegas.

UFC 260 will be a split-broadcast event available with cards on ESPN+, ESPN and PPV, but you can see everything in the ESPN app. The Early Prelims start things off at 7:30 p.m., and then the Prelims get going at 8 p.m., with four hours of fights on both ESPN+ and ESPN. Finally, the Main Card will be on at 10 p.m. as a PPV via ESPN+, and it will be headlined by Miocic vs. Ngannou 2.

In the U.K., UFC 260 is available on BT Sport1HD which is a part of the BT Sport Pass. Coverage of the Prelims begins at 1 a.m. British time, and the Main Card starts at 3 a.m. British time. Replays of the entire card will be available the next day in the BT Sport app.

How to watch UFC 260 Miocic vs. Ngannou 2

In the U.S., you can watch UFC 260 Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 on ESPN+ by purchasing the ESPN+ UFC 260 Pay-Per-View. You have a few options to choose from, and it breaks down like this.

In the U.K., UFC 260 Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 is available on BT Sports Pass for £25 a month.

How to watch UFC 260 Prelims in the U.S.

ESPN networks owns over 10 different channels, but the UFC 260 Prelims will be on both ESPN and ESPN+. This Prelims Card includes four fights including a bout between two Light heavyweight fighters, when Alonzo Menifield (9-2) takes on Fabio Cherant (7-1).

The UFC 260 Prelims on ESPN+ is also available as part of the Disney Bundle. For $12.99 you get access to the best sports action on ESPN+, the best family fun on Disney+, and the best TV hits and originals on Hulu.

You can get the UFC 260 Prelims from ESPN on four of the largest live TV streaming services. Sling TV’s Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price. Fubo TV is new to the UFC game, as the live TV streaming service recently added ESPN and ESPN.

Hulu with Live TV offers a nice free trial, and has the ESPN channels along with a few other sports-focused channels. You can also watch the UFC 260 Prelims on YouTube TV, and that could be better options for big time fans of other sports too because they offer a wider selection of other sports channels. Also AT&T TV is an option for fans who want ESPN and local sports networks as long as they don’t mind paying a little extra.

UFC 260 Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 — The Main Event Preview

UFC 260 SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 7:30 p.m. ESPN+ • Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN • Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV • Post Show: Later on ESPN+ The full event fight card • Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou • Tyron Woodley vs. Vincente Luque • Sean O'Malley vs. Thomas Almeida • Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick • Jamie Mullarkey vs. Khama Worthy Prelims • Alonzo Menifield vs. Fabio Cherant • Jared Gooden vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov • Modestas Bukauskas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk • Shane Young vs. Omar Morales Early Prelims • Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Abu Azaitar

Stipe Miocic (20-3) is the UFC Heavyweight Champion and the third ranked fighter in the Men’s Pound-For-Pound rankings, and this tough title defense is business as usual for the big man from Ohio. He won the title for the first time in 2016, knocking out Fabricio Werdum in the first round. Since then, Miocic has fought nothing but big names with successful defences against Alistair Overeem, Junior dos Santos, and Ngannou. He may have lost his belt in 2018 to Daniel Cormier, but he won it back in their rematch just one year later. Miocic is coming off of a win in the trilogy fight against Cormier, where his smothering style of ground work ended D.C.’s career.

The first Miocic vs. Ngannou fight was a dominant performance by the champion, who used different styles to give the challenger fits. Miocic avoided trading strikes with his powerful opponent, and instead focused on takedowns and wrestling to wear Ngannou down. We’ve seen in the past that Stipe has knockout power, but if he can execute the same game plan as last time it will be a long night for Ngannou.

Francis “The Predator” Ngannou (15-3) is the number one ranked UFC heavyweight contender, and he’s planning to finally achieve the ultimate success that he missed out on years ago. He started out 6-0 in the UFC with two Performance of the Night awards and victories over fighters like Curtis Blaydes, Anthony Hamilton and Alistair Overeem. Then came his first title fight against Miocic, and recently Ngannou said that he didn’t recognize his style or emotion in the ring. He wasn’t able to keep Miocic at a distance or land the type of power punches that made him a star.

Since dealing with back to back losses to Miocic and Derrick Lewis, Ngannou rebuilt himself in four huge fights. He’s notched four straight victories by first round knockout over top ranked opponents including Junior dos Santos and Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Ngannou also says he’s been working on his wrestling and takedown defenses. Saturday will show if he’s changed enough to force a different type of fight, but it’s clear that Ngannou has the power to end this fight at any moment.

How to watch UFC 260 Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 in the U.K.

UK fight fans can watch UFC 260 Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 live stream on BT Sport. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

BT Sport Pass: £25 a month

You can watch the BT Sport coverage live stream of UFC 260 Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 starting at 1 a.m. BST. The event will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website.

How to watch UFC 260 Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 on your devices