Best answer: ESPN+ is available to watch almost any device, including in a computer browser. You can watch ESPN+ on iPhones and iPads, Android Phones and tablets, as well as Fire Tablets. You can also watch it on Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, and Roku powered devices and smart TVs. Gamers can catch ESPN+ on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One too.

ESPN+ ($6/mo)

ESPN+ your favorite devices

ESPN+ is the sports streaming service available directly from the biggest brand in sports television. While it shares a name with the popular cable channels and lives inside the same app, ESPN+ has its own unique content of live sports, on-demand analysis, documentary series, movies, and more.

ESPN+ has become the home for the biggest events including UFC Pay-Per-View like UFC 252 along with UFC Fight Night, Top Rank Boxing Pay-Per-View and other fight cards. The service also has MLB, NHL, and even the return of NFL Countdown.

If ESPN+ is right up your alley, all you need is a way to watch all of the sports content it has to offer. Is it available on the devices you already own, or the ones you are thinking of buying? What can you watch ESPN+ on?

ESPN+ the website + the app

ESPN+ streams as part of the ESPN.com website and the popular ESPN app. You can watch ESPN on a computer in most modern browsers at the WatchESPN+ page.

The ESPN app is also available on almost every major platform. If you want to watch ESPN+ on the biggest screens in your home, you're most likely covered. Some people may prefer to take their games on the go in your pocket or around the house, and of course, there are ways to do that too. Here is every device you can use to watch ESPN+

iPhones and iPads (running iOS 11.0 and up)

Android Phones and Tablets (running Android 5.0 Lollipop and up)

Amazon Fire Tablets (running Fire OS 5.0 and up)

Apple TV (4th gen and up)

Android TV (OS 5 and up)

Amazon Fire TV (all generations and Fire TV powered Smart TVs)

Google Chromecast

Roku (including Roku powered smart TVs)

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Modern web browsers

