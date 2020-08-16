UFC 252 Miocic vs. Cormier 3 live stream: How to watch online from anywhere

UFC 252 is all about the main event, and that’s a big feat as two giants of the promotion cap off a strong card top to bottom. The night will include a long time UFC fighter setting the record for most fights in the promotion. Also a young undefeated star fights for his right to break into the Bantamweight top ten rankings. However, they all exist in the shadow of a huge rematch.

Like Ali vs. Frasier or Liddell vs. Couture, some of the best fight rivalries in history come from great fight trilogies. Now, the current heavyweight champion faces the man who once took his title for the third time. In the first match, D.C. scored a one punch knockout. In the second fight, Stipe evened the score with a combination knockout of his own.

When is UFC 252 Miocic vs. Cormier 3?

UFC 252 will be broadcast live on Saturday, August 15, from the UFC APEX Facility in Las Vegas.

UFC 252 will be a split-broadcast event available with cards on ESPN+, ESPN and PPV, but you can see everything in the ESPN app. The broadcast begins at 7 p.m. and the Main Card PPV will start at 10 p.m.

In the U.K., UFC 252 is available on BT Sport1HD which is a part of the BT Sport Pass. The Prelims begin at 1 a.m. British time, and the Main Card starts at 3 a.m. British time. Replays of the entire card will be available the next day in the BT Sport app.

How much will UFC 252 Miocic vs. Cormier 3 Pay Per View cost?

In the U.K., UFC 252 Miocic vs. Cormier 3 is available on BT Sports Pass for £25 a month.

UFC 252 Miocic vs. Cormier 3 — The Main Event Preview

UFC 252 SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 7 p.m. ESPN+ / ESPN • Prelims: 8 p.m. ESPN+ / ESPN • Main Card: 10 p.m. PPV • Post Show: 1 a.m. ESPN+ The full event fight card • Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier • Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera • Junior Dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik • Herbert Burns vs. Daniel Pineda • John Dodson vs. Merab Dvalishvili Prelims • Jim Miller vs. Vinc Pichel • Felice Herrig vs. Virna Jandiroba • TJ Brown vs. Danny Chavez • Ashley Yoder vs. Livinha Souza Early Prelims • Chris Daukaus vs. Parker Porter • Kai Kamaka III vs. Tony Kelley

Stipe Miocic (19-3) is the UFC Heavyweight Champion and the third ranked fighter in the Men’s Pound-For-Pound rankings , and this will be his seventh straight fight with the UFC Heavyweight title on the line. Miocic won the title over four years ago by beating Fabrício Werdum at UFC 198. He then defended his belt against many of the best heavyweight fighters, beating Alistair Overeem, Junior dos Santos and Francis Ngannou.

At UFC 226, the main event was champ against champ, as Miocic put his heavyweight title on the line against light heavyweight title holder Daniel Cormier. Stipe has a distinct height and reach advantage, and was expected to use it to keep “D.C.” at a distance. Instead Cormier turned the tables, scoring a vicious and sudden first round knock out with a perfect punch out of a clinch onto Miocic’s jaw.

Miocic flipped this script on its head in the rematch, but the big Ohioan will need to avoid getting caught too close to Cormier.

Daniel “D.C.” Cormier (22-2) is the number one contender for the UFC Heavyweight crown. Cormier became only the second fighter ever in UFC to hold two championships simultaneously when he beat Miocic in 2018. Until his rematch with Miocic in 2019, only one fighter had ever beaten Cormier in the octagon — Jon Jones.

In the rematch, things were going great for Cormier early on. He was out striking Miocic, and was doing clear damage to him. After three rounds, Cormier was ahead on all three judges’ scorecards. Then, with just over a minute left, Miocic scored a big left to Cormier’s midsection followed by a 1-2 combo to his head. Cormier crumbed, and lost the title.



Cormier has announced that he plans to retire after this fight. Will this third match give him the perfect ending to his great career, or will Stipe put Daniel on his back one last time?

UFC 252 has more for MMA fans than just one big main event fight. Rising star “Sugar” Sean O'Malley (12-0) will put his undefeated record on the line against Marlon “Chito” Vera (15-6-1). O’Malley went from a mid-card fighter to the featured spot to close out the Prelims in UFC 250 in June. Now he’s in the co-main event, facing an opponent who is 5-1 over the last two years.

How to watch UFC 252 Prelims in the U.S.

ESPN networks owns over 10 different channels, but the UFC 252 Prelims will be on both ESPN and ESPN+. This Prelims Card includes eight big fights including a bout between two Lightweights, when Jim “A10” Miller (32-14) takes on Vinc “From Hell” Pichel (12-2).

You can get the UFC 252 Prelims from ESPN on five of the largest live TV streaming services. Hulu with Live TV and some of the other services offer a variety of free trials, while Sling TV’s Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price.

Fubo TV is new to the UFC game, as the live TV streaming service just added ESPN. You can also watch the UFC 252 Prelims on YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now, and they could be better options for big time fans of other sports too, because they offer a wider selection of other sports channels.

How to watch UFC 252 Miocic vs. Cormier 3 in the U.K.

UK fight fans can watch UFC 252 Miocic vs. Cormier 3 live stream on BT Sport. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

You can watch the BT Sport coverage live stream of UFC 252 Miocic vs. Cormier 3 starting at 1 a.m. BST. The event will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen.

How to watch UFC 252 Miocic vs. Cormier 3 on your devices

The ESPN app has everything you need to watch all of UFC 252 online on your TV. If you need help, we can guide you through how to login and watch ESPN+ on your TV . The ESPN app is available on the major streaming platforms and game consoles including iOS and Android devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.