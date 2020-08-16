UFC 252 Prelims live stream: How to watch online from anywhere

UFC 252 just days away with a quality fight card from top to bottom, and a heavyweight trilogy for the ages as the Main Event. The UFC 252 Prelims and Early Prelims will kick things off with six matches from Women’s Strawweight to Heavyweight. The Featured Fight at the end of the Prelims has history on the line, where one fighter will become the all-time bouts leader in the UFC.

You can watch the UFC 252 Prelims either on ESPN+ or on the main ESPN channel. If you choose to watch on ESPN+, all you will need is a subscription to the sports streaming service. ESPN+ costs $5 a month or $50 a year, and you can get it by itself or as part of a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu. ESPN+ is also where you go to purchase the UFC 252 PPV main card, including the Miocic vs. Cormier 3 main event.

If you choose to watch on the main ESPN channel, you can access it on a variety of services, including with a free trial of Hulu.

Either way, you can stream the entire night of fights easily in the ESPN app, using your Live TV streaming service login along with your ESPN+ account. Plus, you can always add on the UFC 252 Pay-Per-View featuring Miocic vs. Cormier 3.

UFC 252 Schedule and Fight Card All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 7 p.m. ESPN+ / ESPN • Prelims: 8 p.m. ESPN+ / ESPN • Main Card: 10 p.m. PPV • Post Show: 1 a.m. ESPN+ The full event fight card • Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier • Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera • Junior Dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik • Herbert Burns vs. Daniel Pineda • John Dodson vs. Merab Dvalishvili Prelims • Jim Miller vs. Vinc Pichel • Felice Herrig vs. Virna Jandiroba • TJ Brown vs. Danny Chavez • Ashley Yoder vs. Livinha Souza Early Prelims • Chris Daukaus vs. Parker Porter • Kai Kamaka III vs. Tony Kelley

When is UFC 252?

UFC 252 will be broadcast live on Saturday, August 15, from the UFC APEX Facility in Las Vegas.

UFC 252 will be a split-broadcast event available with cards on ESPN+, ESPN and PPV, but you can see everything in the ESPN app. The Early Prelims come first at 7 p.m. Eastern, and the Prelims take over at 8 p.m. Both the Early Prelims and Prelims will air simultaneously on ESPN and ESPN+. Then, the Main Card will be on at 10 p.m. as a PPV via ESPN+, and it is expected to be headlined by Miocic vs. Cormier 3.

In the U.K., UFC 252 is available on BTSport1HD which is a part of the BT Sport Pass. The Prelims begin at 1 a.m. British time, and the Main Card starts at 3 a.m. British time. Replays of the entire card will be available the next day in the BT Sport app.

UFC 252 Prelims — Miller vs. Pichel Preview

The UFC 252 Prelims is headlined by a feature fight that has two tough Lightweights going toe to toe, as Jim Miller (32-14) takes on Vinc Pichel (12-2).

Jim “A-10” Miller (32-14) has fought in the UFC for nearly 12 full years, and he’s on the cusp of a truly great individual achievement. Miller’s first fight in the promotion was at UFC 89 in October of 2008, when he beat David Baron by submission. From there, he built an amazing career, with the most UFC lightweight wins and a jaw dropping 35 bouts in the promotion. That’s tied with Donald Cerrone right now, but when he climbs in to face Pichel, he’ll hold the record on his own. Miller isn’t crawling to a finish line either as he’s won four of his last six fights.

Vinc “From Hell” Pichel (12-2) is joined the UFC after competing on The Ultimate Fighter: Live reality TV show, and he’s made the most of that opportunity. After the show’s finale, Pichel has gone 5-1 with four unanimous decisions. He has had to take several long injury breaks, including a hip injury which cancelled his most recently scheduled fight. The question for this fight is how healthy Pichel will be, and how easily can he recapture his previously winning ways.

How to watch the UFC 252 Prelims in the U.S.

ESPN networks owns over 10 different channels, but for the UFC 252 Prelims you can choose between ESPN or ESPN+. This combined Prelims Card includes six fights, and it’s a big part of a must see night of MMA action.

You can get the full UFC 252 Prelims as part of ESPN+. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you all four hours of action from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., including Miller vs. Pichel. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course. They also have the full 30 for 30 documentary series back catalog, along with classic sports. You can see a large collection of past UFC fights on ESPN+ too.

You can also get the UFC 252 Prelims from ESPN on five of the largest live TV streaming services. Hulu with Live TV and some of the other services offer a variety of free trials, while Sling TV’s Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price.

Fubo TV is new to the UFC game, as the live TV streaming service just added ESPN. You can also watch the UFC 252 Prelims on YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now, and they could be better options for big time fans of other sports too, because they offer a wider selection of other sports channels.

Sling TV - Orange Plan: $30 a month after your first month for $20

Hulu with Live TV: $55 a month after a one week free trial

Fubo TV: $55 a month after a one week trial

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan: $55 a month after a free trial

YouTube TV: $65 a month after a free trial

How to watch UFC 252 in the U.K.

UK fight fans can watch the UFC 252 Prelims as well as the Main Card with Miocic vs. Cormier 3 live stream on BT Sport. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

BT Sport Pass: £25 a month

You can watch the BT Sport coverage live stream of UFC 252 Miocic vs. Cormier 3 starting at 1 a.m. BST. The event will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen.

How much will it cost to add the UFC 252 Pay-Per-View?