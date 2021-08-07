UFC 265 Schedule and Fight Card All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ESPN+ and ESPN2 • Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN2 • Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV • Post Show: Later on ESPN+ The full event fight card • Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane • Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz • Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque • Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill • Song Yadong vs. Casey Kenney Prelims • Bobby Green vs. Rafael Fiziev • Vince Morales vs. Drako Rodriguez • Alonzo Menifield vs. Ed Herman • Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Jessica Penne Early Prelims • Manel Kape vs. Ode’ Osbourne • Miles Johns vs. Anderson Dos Santos • Victoria Leonardo vs. Melissa Gatto • Johnny Munoz vs. Jamey Simmons

UFC 265 is here, and everyone who loves MMA will want to see this interim heavyweight title fight even if they are on the go, so fans will need to learn how to watch UFC 265 on Android. There are sure to be a lot of new people interested to go along with old fans tuning in to see it all go down on Saturday. With the main card only available as a streaming event, everyone wants to know how to watch it on their favorite devices.

Android devices, like the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, have more fans than even the biggest fighters like Karmau Usman or Jon Jones. So there are sure to be a lot of you out there who want to use your Android to see the fights on Saturday. Here's how to watch UFC 265 on Android, featuring Lewis vs. Gane in the ESPN app.

UFC 265 will be broadcast live on Saturday, August 7, from the Toyota Center in Houston. The Pay-Per-View Main Event is headlined by two of the biggest baddest heavyweight fighters in the UFC fighting for an interim title.

Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis (25-7) is already deserving of a proper shot at the undisputed heavyweight title, but the Champion Francis Ngannou needed just a little more time to recover from his last fight. Instead of waiting, the UFC has lined up an interim title fight for Lewis, but he’s going to have to take on a powerful new foe. That opponent is Ciryl “Bon Gamin” Gane (9-0), an undefeated fighter who was the heavyweight champion in a smaller promotion earlier in his career. Can Gane beat the “Black Beast” and earn his way into the octagon with Ngannou?

Learn how to watch UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane on Pay-Per-View

UFC 265 will be broadcast with fight cards on ESPN+ and ESPN, plus the Main Card only on PPV. You can watch it all conveniently in the ESPN app on Android.

How to watch UFC 265 on Android

First you will need to install the ESPN app, and then you'll need to login to your accounts in the app. You'll need an ESPN account to access ESPN+ and purchase the Pay-Per-View card.

You can install the ESPN app on your device quickly and easily from the ESPN app page on the Google Play Store . If you are using a computer, just log in with your Google account, and click the install button to send it to your device. If you have more than one device, it will ask you to pick which one you want ESPN to install on.

If you open the ESPN app page on your Android device, it will flip you to the ESPN app in the Google Play Store app. Tap install, and then login with your biometric, password or PIN to start the install. Then tap open to run ESPN for the first time.

The ESPN app will give you the option to Log In the first time you use the app. If you miss that chance, simply tap the gear icon in the upper right corner of the app at any time. Also, over on the Settings page, you will see options to login to your ESPN Account and your TV Provider.

Once you are logged in, you are all ready to watch UFC 265 on Android. Tap the Watch section to find all the UFC 265 programs, including the Prelims and Pay-Per-View card. You will find a Combat Sports Live & Upcoming section in the Featured tab. There is also a dedicated UFC 265 area in the ESPN+ section.

How much will UFC 265 Pay Per View cost?