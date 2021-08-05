UFC 265 livestream: How to watch Lewis-Gane

UFC 265 has a huge fight between two giant Heavyweight fighters, so all the MMA fans want to learn how to watch Lewis vs. Gane live stream online. This UFC Pay-Per-View event is sure to be action packed from top to bottom, leading up to an important heavyweight clash.

In the Main Event, “The Black Beast” has already earned a shot at the undisputed Heavyweight championship, but now he has to face one more test before he can face Ngannou. This is no small challenge either because he’ll face an undefeated “Bon Gamin”, who has wrecked UFC heavyweights for two full years. This may not be the undisputed title fight fans deserve, but it’s an excellent matchup of raw power and muay thai mastery.

You can stream this interim title fight Saturday Night with UFC 265 Pay-Per-View featuring Lewis vs. Gane in the U.S. on the ESPN app, or in the U.K. with a BTSport Pass.

When is UFC 265 Lewis vs. Gane?

UFC 265 will be broadcast live on Saturday, August 7, from the Toyota Center in Houston.

UFC 265 will be a split-broadcast event available with cards on ESPN+, ESPN2 and PPV, but you can see everything in the ESPN app. The Early Prelims start things off at 6 p.m., then the Prelims get going at 8 p.m. Both the Early Prelims and the Prelims will air on ESPN+ and ESPN2. Finally, the Main Card will be on at 10 p.m. as a PPV via ESPN+, and it will be headlined by Lewis vs. Gane.

In the U.K., UFC 265 is available on BT Sport1HD which is a part of the BT Sport Pass. Coverage of the Prelims begins at 1 a.m. British time, and the Main Card starts at 3 a.m. British time. Replays of the entire card will be available the next day in the BT Sport app.

How to watch UFC 265 Lewis vs. Gane

In the U.S., you can watch UFC 265 Lewis vs. Gane on ESPN+ by purchasing the ESPN+ UFC 265 Pay-Per-View. You have a few options to choose from, and it breaks down like this.

In the U.K., UFC 265 Lewis vs. Gane is available on BT Sports Pass for £25 a month.

How to watch UFC 265 Prelims in the U.S.

ESPN networks owns over 10 different channels, but the UFC 265 Prelims will be on ESPN+ as well as ESPN2. Both networks will be broadcasting the full Early Prelims and Prelims Cards, with nine total fights including a bout between two Lightweight fighters, when Bobby Green (27-11-1) takes on Rafael Fiziev (9-1).

The UFC 265 Prelims on ESPN+ is also available as part of the Disney Bundle. For $12.99 you get access to the best sports action on ESPN+, the best family fun on Disney+, and the best TV hits and originals on Hulu.

You can get the UFC 265 Prelims from ESPN2 on the five largest live TV streaming services. Sling TV’s Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price to score ESPN2. Fubo TV is new to the UFC game, as the live TV streaming service recently added ESPN & ESPN2.

Hulu with Live TV offers a nice free trial, and has the ESPN channels along with a few other sports-focused channels. You can also watch the UFC 265 Prelims on YouTube TV, and that could be better options for big time fans of other sports too because they offer a wider selection of other sports channels. Also AT&T TV is an option for fans who want ESPN, ESPN2 and local sports networks as long as they don’t mind paying a little extra.

UFC 265 Lewis vs. Gane — The Main Event Preview

UFC 265 SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ESPN+ and ESPN2 • Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN2 • Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV • Post Show: Later on ESPN+ The full event fight card • Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane • Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz • Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque • Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill • Song Yadong vs. Casey Kenney Prelims • Bobby Green vs. Rafael Fiziev • Vince Morales vs. Drako Rodriguez • Alonzo Menifield vs. Ed Herman • Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Jessica Penne Early Prelims • Manel Kape vs. Ode’ Osbourne • Miles Johns vs. Anderson Dos Santos • Victoria Leonardo vs. Melissa Gatto • Johnny Munoz vs. Jamey Simmons

Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis (25-7) is the second ranked heavyweight contender, and he’s deserving of a proper shot at the undisputed heavyweight title. Lewis is riding a four fight win streak, including two impressive wins over Aleksei Oleinik in August 2020 and Curtis Blaydes in February 2021. Lewis may have lost convincingly in a title fight against Daniel Cormier in 2018, but he does have a past win over current champion Francis Ngannou that same year.

Lewis is one of the most entertaining fighters in the UFC in and out of the octagon. His rough boxing style has led to some of the most exciting knockouts in the sport, and he gives some colorful, hilariously honest post-fight interviews. He may be stuck with this interim title fight first, but expect Lewis to bring his best to this fight so he can soon get a highly anticipated rematch with Ngannou.

Ciryl “Bon Gamin” Gane (9-0) is the third ranked heavyweight contender, and this undefeated fighter has only been in the UFC for two years. So far, Gane has scored a Performance of the Night bonus win, a knockout of Junior dos Santos and a unanimous decision win of Jairzinho Rozenstruik. His latest victory was over top-five ranked Alexander Volkov, which put him in position for this Interim Title Fight.

The UFC heavyweight division is very crowded at the top with big names and bigger talent. The most obvious next man up is Stipe Miocic, who lost the title earlier this year so he’s not likely in the mix for now. Jon Jones, who moved up from light heavyweight, could shoot right into a full title shot but he and the UFC can’t agree on pay. Gane was the heavyweight champion in a smaller promotion earlier in his career, so he has experience in title fights. Can Gane earn his way into the octagon with Ngannou?

How to watch UFC 265 Lewis vs. Gane in the U.K.

UK fight fans can watch UFC 265 Lewis vs. Gane live stream on BT Sport. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

BT Sport Pass: £25 a month

You can watch the BT Sport coverage live stream of UFC 265 Lewis vs. Gane starting at 1 a.m. BST. The event will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website.

