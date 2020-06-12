How to watch Juventus vs. AC Milan livestream today in a Coppa Italia semifinal

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

Italian soccer is back! Serie A (that's the Italian pro league) doesn't return until June 20. But today we get Juventus and AC Milan in a Coppa Italia semifinal second leg. You can watch the game at 3 p.m. Eastern on ESPN+ or via Rai Italia on FuboTV.

The two teams tied 1-1 in the first leg. If the teams are tied in aggregate at the end of play, they'll skip extra time and go straight to a penalty shootout. Today's winner will play either Inter Milan or Napoli — they play at 3 p.m. Eastern on June 13 — in the championship game on June 17.

Like other games in other leagues, there won't be spectators in the stands, though artificial crowd noise will be pumped in. So while you won't actually see anyone singing and cheering, you'll definitely be able to hear them. (And if this something you've yet to experience, yes, it's weird.)

Should Juventus win today, it would put them in their 19th Coppa Italia final. But it'll have to do so without striker Gonzalo Higuain. AC Milan, meanwhile, is missing Zlotan Ibrahimovic to a calf injury. Midfielder Leo Duarte and defender Mateo Musacchio also are scratched.

Watch Juventus-AC Milan on ESPN+

ESPN+ is the dedicated streaming arm of the venerable sports network. It runs $4.99 a month or can be bundled along with Hulu and Disney+ for $12.99 a month.

In addition to all kinds of soccer — including loads of MLS and Premier League games — ESPN+ also is the exclusive home to UFC pay-per-view events. And once sports get going in full again, you'll be able to watch something from just about every league and every level.

ESPN+ also is available on just about any device you've got. So you can watch on your phone while you're on the go, watch at home while you're in front or your TV, or with your computer.

Watch Juventus-AC Milan on FuboTV

FuboTV quickly made a name for itself as a strong option for live sports. (It's also one of the few ways to watch some live sporting events in upscaled 4K resolution in the United States.) And it's also an option for watching the final game of this year's Coppa Italia.

In addition to a FuboTV subscription — which starts at $54.99 a month — you'll need the Rai Italia add-on, which is another $7.99 a month. (But it's also far more than just Italian soccer and is the sort of thing Italian ex-pats would certainly consider.)