How to watch the Post Malone Nirvana concert and raise money to fight COVID-19

Source: YouTube (Image credit: YouTube)

Fun fact, insofar as a somewhat gruesome fact is fun: Post Malone hadn't even been born yet when Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain died. There's a little more than a year between those two events — only one of which will be certain to live in infamy, much like the death of John Lennon did a generation before.

What's that have to do with anything? This afternoon the singer/songwriter/rapper is covering a bunch of Nirvana songs live this evening , and helping to raise money to help fight COVID-19.

If Post Malone covering Nirvana sounds a little out there to you, well, it is. But it's also not. His 2017 take on All Apologies — pre-face tattoos, at that — wasn't awful. ( It's no Sturgill Simpson , but we'll take it.)

The fundraiser is benefiting The United Nations Foundation's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization. You'll be able to donate during the show using an on-screen button while you watch.

Google is going to be doubling all donations to up $5 million — and every dime is going to the U.N. Foundation, according to the event's description on YouTube.

The event garnered praise from Cobain's widow, Courtney Love. (And maybe cleared some legal hurdles in the process.)

A photo posted by on

When can you watch Post Malone's charity Nirvana concert?

The Post Malone Nirvana concert is scheduled to get going at 6 p.m. Eastern. (That's 3 p.m. Pacific time, and 11 p.m. for our friends in the U.K.

Presumably the concert will be available to watch after that, but it's not a given. So you'll definitely watch to catch it live.

Watch Post Malone do Nirvana tonight on YouTube