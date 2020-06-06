How to watch UFC 250 on Amazon Fire TV

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

UFC's latest Pay-Per-View event is back in Las Vegas, but hold off on booking your flights because there won't be any fans cage side. The only way anyone will get to watch this Main Card is by streaming it, and that means having a streaming device you can rely on. If you have a Fire TV device, you'll find it simple to set everything up for the big fights.

On June 6, UFC 250 is bringing twelve exciting matches from Las Vegas to fans all over. In the Main Event, two-division champion Amanda Nunes puts her featherweight belt on the line against Felicia Spencer. The Main Card also features two key matchups in the Men's bantamweight division, which carry extra weight now that Henry Cejudo retired and left the weight class without a champion.

Learn how to watch UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer on Pay-Per-View

Your key to seeing this night of fights is the ESPN app. Luckily, it's available on lots of streaming platforms, including the most popular devices and smart TVs.

Amazon Fire TV is one of the biggest streaming platforms, meaning you may have one in your home already. If not, they're easy and affordable to add to your streaming setup.

We're here to help you get the ESPN app installed on your Fire TV, and then get logged in with your ESPN+ account or Live TV streaming service credentials. Trust us; it's easier than you think.

ESPN+ UFC Pay-Per-View UFC 250



Nunes and Spencer face off exclusively in UFC 250 on ESPN+ PPV.



ESPN+ has major UFC events on the regular, including this Pay-Per-View event. UFC 250 is filled with multiple main events caliber fights to celebrate the sport's return to action.



UFC 254 & ESPN+ $84.98 Visit Site at ESPN+

How to get the ESPN app for Amazon Fire TV

You can easily install the ESPN app onto your Fire TV using the Amazon Appstore in your browser. You can sign into your Amazon account on the web and load the ESPN app remotely. Click here to get started .

The app should automatically install itself on your Fire TV device. If you have more than one Fire TV device, the website will even let you choose which Fire TV to use for the ESPN app. Make sure you click the Deliver button when you're ready to make the magic happen.

If you prefer to use your remote, you can install the ESPN app directly on your Fire TV device.

On the home screen, hold down the microphone button on your remote and say "ESPN app" . If you prefer to use an onscreen keyboard , you can go up to the Fire TV app menu. Select the magnifying glass icon to search. Use the on screen remote to type "ESPN" . The ESPN app will show up in your search results. Find the ESPN app and select Install to finish the process.

Once you've got the app installed, there is just one more thing you need to do. You should get your ESPN app logged in with your ESPN+ account and Live TV streaming service.

Open the ESPN App . In the navigation bar at the top of the app, highlight the settings gear icon in the right hand corner of the screen. Click to enter settings. Select and click to open Account Information . Choose either to Login to ESPN Account or Login to TV Provider , and follow the prompts.

Now your Amazon Fire TV is ready for all the elbows, striking kicks and Superman-punches. Best of all, this setup will stay ready from Fight Night to Pay-Per-View events as the UFC rolls on.

Ready to buy this Pay-Per-View event? Here's the pricing information you need to make your decision and order.

UFC 250 Schedule and Fight Card

All times shown are Eastern time.

Early Prelims: 6 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN

Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN

Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV

Post Show: 1 a.m. on ESPN+

The full event fight card, subject to change as always, is as follows:

Main Card — Pay Per View

Amanda Nunes (19-4) vs. Felicia Spencer (8-1)

Raphael Assuncao (27-7) vs. Coby Garbrandt (11-3)

Aljamain Sterling (18-3) vs. Cory Sandhagen (12-1)

Neil Magny (22-8) vs. Anthony Rocco Martin (17-5)

Eddie Wineland (24-13-1) vs. Sean O'Malley (11-0)

Prelims — ESPN & ESPN+

Alex Caceres (15-12) vs. Chase Hooper (9-0-1)

Ian Heinisch (13-3) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (30-12)

Cody Stamann (18-2) vs. Brian Kelleher (21-10)

Charles Byrd (10-6) vs. Maki Pitolo (12-5)

Early Prelims — ESPN & ESPN+

Jussier Formiga (23-7) vs. Alex Perez (23-5)

Alonzo Menifield (9-0) vs. Devin Clark (11-4)

Evan Dunham (18-8-1) vs. Herbert Burns (10-2)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Gear to stream the fights



Low cost solution to add streaming to every TV in the house



Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a great budget option, with a fantastic mix of features and affordability. It supports the best standards of 4K, HDR, and all the apps to stream for the whole family.



$29.99 View Deal at Amazon 177 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆