How to watch UNC-Duke basketball livestream tonight

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

The mark of a truly great rivalry is one where players, coaches and fans all highly anticipate every game no matter what the teams' records may be. In men's college basketball, a great rivalry means the North Carolina Tar Heels vs. the Duke Blue Devils. You can stream the UNC vs. Duke men's basketball game online & without cable tonight.

The University of North Carolina, or UNC, Tar Heels are playing at the Duke Blue Devils at 6 p.m. Eastern tonight, Saturday March 7, 2020, in Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. In other words, on Duke's home court.

The Tar Heels (13-17) are having one of their worst seasons in recent history. The last losing season UNC had was back in 2001-2002, when it went 8-20. Head coach Roy Williams only has one season with this many losses, when the team went 20-17 and was runner-up in the 2019 NIT championship. UNC may be near the bottom of the ACC, but they've won their last three games. They also took Duke to overtime in their last game just one month ago.

Duke (24-6) is the 12th ranked team in the nation, and just one game out of first in the ACC. All that success didn't allow Duke to roll over UNC in their last game, where Duke found itself down nine points at halftime. In fact, they needed an outstanding performance by Tre Jones to win the game by just two points in overtime. Duke has lost three of their last five games, but they can still get a share of the ACC regular season title with a win tonight.

Watch UNC vs. Duke men's basketball live stream

The game is going to be broadcast on ESPN beginning at 6 p.m. Eastern / 3 p.m. Pacific. There are a bunch of Live TV streaming services that offer ESPN, and some of them include free trials. If you want to watch a livestream of the game, take a look at your options and select the one that's best for you.

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

$55 a month after a one week free trial Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox One, Chromecast, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox One, Chromecast, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, web browsers Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here . UNC vs. Duke on Hulu - Yes, with ESPN.

Hulu with Live TV Dunking on cable



ESPN channels are deep on Hulu, so you're set for UNC vs. Duke.



Hulu has live TV including sports networks along with a huge back catalog of shows. ESPN has many networks on Hulu, which makes it your ticket to UNC vs. Duke.



View

Sling TV - Sling Orange

The cost: $30 a month after your first month for $20

$30 a month after your first month for $20 Watch Sling TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, Samsung or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, Samsung or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more Local channels on Sling TV: NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Local on demand feeds on Sling Orange. Find your local channels here .

NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Local on demand feeds on Sling Orange. Find your local channels here . UNC vs. Duke on Sling TV: Yes, with ESPN.

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan

The cost: $65 a month after a free trial

$65 a month after a free trial Watch AT&T TV Now on: Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, web browsers

Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, web browsers Local channels on AT&T TV Now: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . UNC vs. Duke on AT&T TV Now: Yes, with ESPN.

AT&T TV Now Carolina battles goes Mobile



The Plus Plan brings you this season ending rivalry.



AT&T TV Now has a long list of channels in their lineup. The Plus Plan has ESPN so you can see the UNC vs. Duke game.



View

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Watch YouTube TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, iOS and Android

Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, iOS and Android Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . UNC vs. Duke on YouTube TV: Yes, with ESPN.

YouTube TV Like, Comment, and JAM



OK Google, Watch the Research Triangle Rivalry



YouTube TV is one of the easiest streaming services to understand, with a single plan, a ton of channels — including ESPN channels you need to watch UNC vs. Duke.



YouTube TV $64.99 /mth Visit Site at YouTube TV

Watch UNC vs. Duke even if you're outside the United States

It's so frustrating when you have everything you need to stream a prime college basketball rivalry game in March, but you are taking Spring Break out of the country. You might think that you're out of luck because streaming services often block their feeds if you're not in America. Fear not.

There are ways to get things working again by using a VPN, which is short for "Virtual Private Network". It sends your internet traffic from far away through a specific set of servers, then pops it back into the United States.

Does a VPN sound appealing to you? It's easy to get a great one with subscription services that, for a few bucks a month, tunnel your traffic through your choice of a variety of locations. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network.