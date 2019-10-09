Is iHeartRadio available on Vizio TVs?

Best answer: Yes, you can listen to your favorite iHeartRadio stations and artists through the official app in the SmartCast app store directly on the TV or via Chromecast to your Vizio SmartCast TV.

Internet-connected TVs have a lot of great features, and Vizio capitalizes on them with its line of SmartCast televisions. These devices have a built-in app store that has some of the most popular services we know and love. Accessing the store is a click away on the Vizio remote, whether that's an app's specific button or through the SmartCast button.

Thankfully one of the great apps offered is iHeartRadio. You can get to this app right in the SmartCast store and have access to some of the top music programming around. iHeartRadio lets you listen to terrestrial radio stations from all over the country regardless of where you live. It has stations that are dedicated directly to specific genres like Top 40, Pop, Hip Hop, and more — you can even create personalized stations based on your favorite artists. iHeartRadio also includes podcasts on seemingly limitless subjects and famous personalities like Ryan Seacrest, Elvis Duran, Bobby Bones, and others.

iHeartRadio has a few different ways to catch the latest music. It offers a free account that gets you unlimited streaming and podcasts but does come with restrictions to certain features. There are also two paid accounts Plus (only available on mobile devices) and All Access, below is a breakdown for what you get on each.

Plus - $5 (web or Android)/$6 (iOS) All Access - $10 (web or Android)/$13 (iOS) Play any song Yes Yes Unlimited skips Yes Yes Save songs from radio to your playlist Yes Yes Instantly replay songs from the radio Yes Yes Listen offline No Yes Unlimited access to millions of songs No Yes Create unlimited playlists No Yes

Each of the paid tiers gives you a 30-day free trial period before charges begin

Getting iHeartRadio onto your Vizio SmartCast TV is simple and can be done directly on the television in just a few steps.

Go to the Vizio SmartCast app store on your TV. Search for the iHeartRadio app Download and install it. Once installed, sign in if you have an account or set one up if not. Find a station that piques your interest and listen away!

Another way to catch great audio on your Vizio SmartCast TV is through the Chromecast button from the iHeartRadio app from your mobile device.

Open your Apple or Android device app store . Search for the iHeartRadio app . Download and install it. Next just sign in or set up an account if you don't already have one. When you're done, tap on a station that you want to hear. Press the Chromecast button and select your TV in the pop-up.

Now you can catch up on the latest podcasts or hit songs on your Vizio SmartCast television.

