How to watch 2020 NFL Draft Rounds 2 and 3: Catch the livestream tonight!

And that was that. With the first pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals select Joe Burrow, quarterback from Louisiana State University.

Thus kicked off this year's NFL Draft. And things were ... different. Instead of the top players getting together for the requisite walk to the podium, everyone's at home. (Or in the their offices, from the looks of some of the coaches.) Commissioner Roger Goodell in his basement, announcing the picks.

And the rest of us are watching on TV, just like every other year.

It's a weird NFL Draft, to be sure. But players are still being chosen by teams. And tonight, starting at 8 p.m. Eastern, you can catch the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft.

What is the 2020 NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft will be a virtual event this year, which means that teams will be participating via livestream instead of having an in-person event. Originally, this NFL Draft was planned for Las Vegas, however the effects of COVID-19 caused the league to change plans. Teams will make their selections from virtual meeting rooms in the homes of staff members via Microsoft Teams.

Instead of having separate broadcast feeds for every network covering the event, the NFL plans on having a unified production with the same feed on both ESPN and NFL Network. The broadcast will originate from ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Conn., but much of the talent will appear by video conference from their homes or isolated studios. It will be interesting to see what it looks like, but imagine a group video call where Rich Eisen and Mel Kiper Jr. join the call.

And it's worked pretty darn well.

2020 NFL Draft Schedule

All times show are Eastern

Thurs., April 23, 8 p.m., Round 1

Fri., April 24, 7 p.m., Rounds 2 and 3

Sat., April 25, Noon, Rounds 4 - 7

2020 NFL Draft Order First Round

Cincinnati Bengals, Joe Burrow, QB, LSU Washington D.C., Chase Young, DE, Ohio State Detroit Lions, Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State New York Giants, Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama L.A. Chargers, Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon Carolina Panthers, Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn Arizona Cardinals, Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson Jacksonville Jaguars, C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida Cleveland Browns, Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama New York Jets, Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville Las Vegas Raiders, Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama Tampa Bay Buccaneers via trade, Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa San Francisco 49ers via trade, Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina Denver Broncos, Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama Atlanta Falcons, A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson Dallas Cowboys, CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma Miami Dolphins, Austin Jackson, OT, USC Las Vegas Raiders, Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State Jacksonville Jaguars, K'Lavon Chaisson, LB, LSU Philadelphia Eagles, Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU Minnesota Vikings, Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU L.A. Chargers, Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma New Orleans Saints, Cesar Ruiz, OL, Michigan San Francisco 49ers via trade, Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State Green Bay Packers via trade, Jordan Love, QB, Utah State Seattle Seahawks, Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech Baltimore Ravens, Patrick Queen, LB, LSU Tennessee Titans, Isaiah Wilson, OL, Georgia Miami Dolphins, Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn San Francisco 49ers, Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU Kansas City Chiefs, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

How to watch the 2020 NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft will be broadcast on three networks — ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. You can watch the 2020 NFL Draft as part of a Live TV streaming service. All three days of the NFL Draft will be available on any of five different Live TV streaming services, so you can review the options and decide which will be the best one for you.

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

$55 a month after a one week free trial Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here . NFL Draft on Hulu: Yes, with ABC and ESPN included.

Hulu with Live TV



Hulu has live sports, and the 2020 NFL draft too.



Hulu combines a huge back catalog of shows with a large selection of live TV channels. That includes both ABC and ESPN, so you'll have multiple options to watch the NFL Draft.



View

Fubo TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week trial

$55 a month after a one week trial Watch Fubo TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers Local channels on Fubo TV: CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here .

CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here . NFL Draft on Fubo TV: Yes, with NFL Network included.

Fubo TV



Fubo streams all of tomorrow's NFL stars as they're selected today.



Fubo TV has had a sports focus since the very beginning. While they have expanded their focus, the service is still a great way to stream sports, including the NFL Draft.



View

Sling TV - Sling Orange

The cost: $30 a month after your first month for $20

$30 a month after your first month for $20 Watch Sling TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, or Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, or Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more Local channels on Sling TV: NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here .

NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here . NFL Draft on Sling TV: Yes, with ESPN included.

Sling Blue



Sling all the NFL Draft picks.



Sling is the most economical of the major streaming services. You can stream NFL Draft and tons more with Sling TV.



View

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan

The cost: $55 a month after a free trial

$55 a month after a free trial Watch AT&T TV Now on: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and browsers

Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and browsers Local channels on AT&T TV Now: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . NFL Draft on AT&T TV Now: Yes, with ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network included.

AT&T TV Now



Dial up the perfect pick for the NFL Draft



AT&T TV Now has probably the deepest channel lineup around. Get every pick of the NFL Draft streaming on the newly discounted Plus Plan.



View

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Watch YouTube TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . NFL Draft on YouTube TV: Yes, with ABC and ESPN included.

YouTube TV



YouTube TV has the newest NFL prospects and new streaming stars too.



YouTube TV is one of the easiest streaming services to understand, with a single plan, a ton of channels — including ABC and ESPN for watching the NFL Draft.



YouTube TV $64.99 /mth Visit Site at YouTube TV

Watch the 2020 NFL Draft in the ESPN app or NFL app

The 2020 NFL Draft will be available to watch online on mobile devices and connected TVs using the ESPN app and NFL app. This will be a good option for fans who have a full house right now, making it hard to claim a TV for several hours on three straight days. Note that you will need to have a TV service login to watch using these apps, such as the Live TV streaming services listed above.

Watch the 2020 NFL Draft-A-Thon online

The NFL is adding a new digital broadcast tied in with the NFL draft, and it is a benefit for a good cause that is front and center of everyone's mind. The NFL Draft-A-Thon stream will be a mix of fundraiser and draft coverage, and it will stream on the NFL digital apps as well as on the NFL social media pages. The fundraiser will raise money to benefit COVID-19 relief, with several non-profit charities including national organizations as well as branches local to the 32 teams in the league.

The Draft-A-Thon will have some information about the picks as they are made, but it will also focus on interviews and appearances. The NFL has announced that the stream will have NFL stars, along with other athletes and celebrities. They will all be asking for donations at NFL.com/RELIEF and promoting the charity auction at NFL.com/auction that benefits the event

Watch the 2020 NFL Draft over the air

A good antenna can open a world of free TV stations for CordCutters, including the 2020 NFL Draft. Once you hook up an antenna to your TV tuner, you can turn to your local ABC affiliate to watch the picks of the 2020 NFL Draft live. Also, if you want to use your antenna with a smartphone, tablet, or streaming device, you can consider buying an over-the-air streaming box.