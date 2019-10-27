Is Pluto TV available on Vizio TVs?

Best answer: Yes, you can watch Pluto TV on your Vizio TV. With the ability to enjoy live TV for free, you can love all that Pluto has to offer.

Revolves around free

Pluto TV is a completely free live TV app that you'll be able to enjoy right from your Vizio TV. This means if you already have a Vizio TV, you can easily download the app to start loving some live shows. With quick access to your TV and saving a few bucks, there's no reason you won't enjoy every minute of some live TV.

Pluto TV has tons of options when it comes to live TV channels. From Fox Sports, MTV Pluto TV, or Comedy Central, this service has anything and everything you could ask for. They also have channels that continuously stream certain shows, like Doctor Who or Dog the Bounty Hunter, so you can binge your favorite shows all day.

How to get the app

Downloading the Pluto TV app on your TV is incredibly quick and simple to do. Once you have it onto your TV, you'll be able to access it for all your favorite shows quickly. Here's a little guide to make sure it's as easy as can be.

Click the large V button on your remote. Select Widgets on your TV. Search Pluto TV . Click Install App . Sign in to your Pluto TV profile for your customized channels.

After you get logged in, your live TV shows should start right up, without having to pay a single cent. It's nice to have an easy-to-use free app so you can watch your shows and movies with ease. You get to keep your wallet happy as well as the whole family.