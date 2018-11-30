What live sports are on ESPN+
By Roy Delgado
Best answer: On ESPN+, you can watch a variety of live sports streaming every day. This includes pro and college leagues in the U.S. along with international matches. ESPN+ also includes live UFC and boxing events, along with live eSports.
ESPN+ ($5/mo)
ESPN+ live sports keeps growing
ESPN+, the standalone sports streaming service, has been regularly adding more and more sports to their lineup since its launch in April of 2018. In addition to past games, on-demand original programs, and sports movies and documentaries, ESPN+ features a broad range of live sports. You may need to know if this includes your favorite matches, so what live sports are on ESPN+?
ESPN doesn't make it easy to find a single list. However, one the best ways is to check out our weekly guide of what to watch on ESPN+ . Otherwise, you can check for the sport or team you care about on the ESPN schedule page . Select ESPN+ as the network to see all of the events available, or search for what you're looking to watch. Remember that local restrictions may apply.
Here's our list of all the live sports available to watch for ESPN+ subscribers.
U.S. Pro Sports
- MLB - Daily game. You also can purchase full MLB.tv in app
- NHL - Daily game. You also can purchase full NHL.tv in app
- MLS
- NBA-G League
- U.S.A. Basketball - International FIBA World Cup Qualifiers
- Golf - including PGA Championship featured holes and featured groups on all 4 days
- Tennis - Grand Slam events including Wimbledon & US Open on all courts every day
Student Athletics
- NCAA Basketball - Men's & Women's games including some conference playoff games
- NCAA Football
- Various other college athletics, including baseball, diving, fencing, field hockey, gymnastics, ice hockey, lacrosse, soccer, softball, squash, swimming, tennis, track and field, volleyball, water polo and wrestling
- High School Prep Basketball
- Little League Baseball
Fight Nights
- Boxing - 54 Top Rank Boxing events per year
- UFC - Beginning 2019, including 15 exclusive events. You also can purchase UFC Fight Pass and PPV Events in app
International Sports
- CFL
- Soccer - English Football League (EFL), Emirates FA Cup, European UEFA Nations League, Italian leagues Serie A Tim, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italia, Danish Super Liga, Dutch Eredivisie league, Indian Super League, Australia's Hyundai A-League and Westfield W-League, Chinese Super League and more
- Rugby - including SANZAAR, HSBC World Rugby Seven Series, and Guiness PRO14
- Cricket - from New Zealand and Ireland
- Auto Racing - GP3 Series
eSports
- League of Legends
If you don't see a live sport you were looking for, be sure to check back regularly. ESPN+ has announced new agreements for new sports at the speed of an Aroldis Chapman fastball.
