Best answer: On ESPN+, you can watch a variety of live sports streaming every day. This includes pro and college leagues in the U.S. along with international matches. ESPN+ also includes live UFC and boxing events, along with live eSports.

ESPN+ ($5/mo)

ESPN+ live sports keeps growing

ESPN+, the standalone sports streaming service, has been regularly adding more and more sports to their lineup since its launch in April of 2018. In addition to past games, on-demand original programs, and sports movies and documentaries, ESPN+ features a broad range of live sports. You may need to know if this includes your favorite matches, so what live sports are on ESPN+?

ESPN doesn't make it easy to find a single list. However, one the best ways is to check out our weekly guide of what to watch on ESPN+ . Otherwise, you can check for the sport or team you care about on the ESPN schedule page . Select ESPN+ as the network to see all of the events available, or search for what you're looking to watch. Remember that local restrictions may apply.

Here's our list of all the live sports available to watch for ESPN+ subscribers.

U.S. Pro Sports

MLB - Daily game. You also can purchase full MLB.tv in app

NHL - Daily game. You also can purchase full NHL.tv in app

MLS

NBA-G League

U.S.A. Basketball - International FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

Golf - including PGA Championship featured holes and featured groups on all 4 days

Tennis - Grand Slam events including Wimbledon & US Open on all courts every day

Student Athletics

NCAA Basketball - Men's & Women's games including some conference playoff games

NCAA Football

Various other college athletics, including baseball, diving, fencing, field hockey, gymnastics, ice hockey, lacrosse, soccer, softball, squash, swimming, tennis, track and field, volleyball, water polo and wrestling

High School Prep Basketball

Little League Baseball

Fight Nights

Boxing - 54 Top Rank Boxing events per year

UFC - Beginning 2019, including 15 exclusive events. You also can purchase UFC Fight Pass and PPV Events in app

International Sports

CFL

Soccer - English Football League (EFL), Emirates FA Cup, European UEFA Nations League, Italian leagues Serie A Tim, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italia, Danish Super Liga, Dutch Eredivisie league, Indian Super League, Australia's Hyundai A-League and Westfield W-League, Chinese Super League and more

Rugby - including SANZAAR, HSBC World Rugby Seven Series, and Guiness PRO14

Cricket - from New Zealand and Ireland

Auto Racing - GP3 Series

eSports

League of Legends

If you don't see a live sport you were looking for, be sure to check back regularly. ESPN+ has announced new agreements for new sports at the speed of an Aroldis Chapman fastball.