Which Xbox should you buy?

An Xbox One X with 1TB of storage runs $478 at Amazon

Shopping for an Xbox One? There are two models for you to consider: the Xbox One S, and the Xbox One X. Both are positioned at very different crowds for very different reasons.

Both these consoles can handle 4K HDR multimedia, they play the same games, stream the same video services, and they offer the same connectivity options, including an HDMI passthrough port and an IR blaster for cable, satellite, and digital TV integration.

So which Xbox One should you buy if you're a cord-cutter? Let's explore.

Xbox One X ($499) Our top pick



There's no question about it: if you have the room for it in your budget, the Xbox One X is the pick. Although both these consoles can handle 4K and HDR + Dolby Vision either through apps like Netflix or good ol' Blu-Ray discs, the Xbox One X has a sheer power advantage under the hood.



It's nearly five times more powerful than the Xbox One S, and that's all for the purpose of playing games in native 4K + HDR. Xbox One X Enhanced games also present themselves with an entirely different level of graphical fidelity.



There are no implications for those who are just watching videos here, but if you're going to buy a gaming console then you'll want to play games on it, and there's no better way to do that than with the Xbox One X.



Xbox One S ($299) If your budget is tight



If you can't quite spring for the Xbox One X, then this is the next best thing. The Xbox One S is $200 cheaper, and it still handles 4K Blu-Ray and Netflix with HDR and Dolby Vision just fine. You just won't be getting games in native 4K.



That's OK, though. Its ability to upscale some games from 1080p to 4K will still have them looking great on any 4K TV, and it runs all the same apps and games that the Xbox One X does.



Which Xbox One will you buy?

As you can see, your choice of Xbox One is really down to your budget. The One X delivers an unprecedented gaming experience as it's the most powerful console ever made, but the Xbox One S still offers next-gen capabilities and visuals for a more affordable price tag. What's your pick?