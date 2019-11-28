Is XUMO available on Vizio TVs?

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

Best answer: Yes, you can get any of the 150+ channels that XUMO offers through their app via the SmartCast app store on your Vizio SmartCast TV or with XUMO app on your phone and Chromecast it to your Vizio TV.

Live free: XUMO (Free at XUMO)

Go big: Chromecast ($35 at Amazon)

Choices aplenty

Two things most people think of when they are considering cutting the cord is live TV; the other is cost — XUMO is here to help with both of those pain points. XUMO offers live and on-demand TV from some of the biggest names going with news from ABC, NBC, CBS, and more. If sports are more of your thing, then you get FOX Sports, Sports Illustrated, PGA Tour, and others. XUMO has a wide range of programming from food channels like Food52 and Tastemade, kid's shows on HooplaKidz and Toon Googles, technology channels with WIRED, and cNet. To top it all off, XUMO is entirely free to watch both live programming and the on-demand content.

Viewing these shows on XUMO is simple to do once you download the app, no accounts to create or emails to enter. Whether you want to watch sports, news, a movie, or cooking show and you own a Vizio SmartCast TV; then you're in luck! Watching XUMO on your TV couldn't be easier.

It's TV time

XUMO has made a version of their app specifically for Vizio SmartCast TVs, and the process is just a few clicks on the remote to start watching

Go to the Vizio SmartCast app store on your TV. Search for the XUMO app . Download and install it. Find an interesting show and start watching!

If you have a Vizio TV and it isn't a SmartCast enabled set, watching XUMO on your TV can be done with a Chromecast device and using the XUMO mobile app to send shows to your television with just a few taps.

Open your Apple or Android device's app store . Search for the XUMO app . Download and install it. When you're done, find the movie, news program, sports game, or any other show you want to watch. Press the Chromecast button and select your TV in the pop-up.

Now for the best part, sitting back and watching free TV on your Vizio television.

XUMO TV as you choose



When I want it



XUMO is here to get you the live TV you desire for free. With over 150 channels covering a broad array of topics from providers you trust, XUMO is television for the modern era.



View