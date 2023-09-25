90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 Tell All — the most shocking revelations

After a rollercoaster ride of drama, tears and arguing during the season, it's finally time for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 Tell All. As loyal 90 Day fans know, these reunion shows typically can be explosive, as the couples rehash old conflicts, while their castmates chime in with their opinions. The Tell Alls can also be eye-opening, with some shocking bombshells.

In a first in the 90 Day world, the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 Tell All was actually filmed in front of a live audience. This of course meant audience members were chiming in the obligatory sighs and gasps. Considering what we just watched in the Tell All episode, we can't say we blame them.

Without further ado, here are the most shocking revelations from the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 Tell All. We'll update this list as each Tell All episode airs.

Riley and Violet are not together

As she does at the start of every Tell All, Shaun tried to gauge the status of each couple before going deeper into the various segments of the show. As she got to Riley and Violet, Riley wasted no time making it clear he and Violet are no longer together. His posture in answering the question made it seem unlikely they’d ever reunite.

As far as the status of Violet's possible pregnancy mentioned at the end of the season, it looks like fans will have to watch part two of the Tell All to find out the status of that.

Jasmine went to dinner with her ex before arriving in the US

Gino and Jasmine on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (Image credit: TLC)

One major point of contention for Jasmine and Gino in their relationship was her continued friendship with her ex, Dane. Gino had a major issue with Jasmine's closeness with Dane, and for good reason. In one of their explosive arguments, she claimed she made an explicit video with Dane shortly before Gino arrived in Panama. Of course, that riled Gino up and left viewers unsure about whether or not she made the claim just to hurt Gino or if it was actually true.

Well during part one of the Tell All, Jasmine cleared this up. She said she lied about making such a video with her ex right before Gino arrived in Panama. However, Jasmine also stated there is indeed a sexually explicit video with Dane, but the two made it months before she even met Gino. The news completely caught Gino off-guard.

Sadly for the 90 Day star, it wouldn't be the only time his fiancée surprised him on stage. When Shaun asked Jasmine when she last saw Dane, Jasmine replied she went to a goodbye dinner with him not long before she came to the US on her official K-1 visa. But the kicker here is this dinner occurred on February 14 — Valentine's Day.

Jasmine claimed she had no idea that was Valentine’s Day at the time, however, her remark seemed rather unbelievable, especially when she mentioned Dane gave her a bouquet of flowers at the dinner. Again, Gino didn't know about this meeting with the exes.

Gino asserted if the roles were reversed, Jasmine would have been outraged, but she countered she would have been fine because they're friends. We'll believe Gino in this hypothetical scenario because not that long ago, she got upset with Gino for his very innocent and limited interaction with a waitress.

By the way, their relationship will continue to be documented in 90 Day Fiancé season 10.

Nicola is headed to the US

A big stumbling block in the relationship between Meisha and Nicola has been her previous marriage. Quick refresher, when she was younger, she met a guy, moved to Sweden and married him, but soon separated from him and returned to the US. Although she is legally divorced, Meisha and Nicola were waiting to hear if the Catholic Church would officially consider her previous marriage annulled, as the duo takes their faith very seriously.

In part one of the reunion episode, not only did Meisha announce the annulment has been granted, but Nicola was also scheduled to visit her in the US following the taping of the Tell All. Unfortunately, this nice segment went left when Nicola stood firm in his conservative views on gender roles. While we won't go into everything he said, we will share that Statler was visibly annoyed with his comments and Meisha's daughters were concerned.

Continue watching the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 Tell All on Sundays on TLC. Episodes can be streamed on Max and Discovery Plus.