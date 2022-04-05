90 Day Fiancé spinoff The Family Chantel returning for a fourth season

Fans of the 90 Days Fiancé universe should be thrilled to hear that The Family Chantel is returning for season 4. The series will continue to follow 90 Day Fiancé alums Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno as they navigate their marriage and families.

While there isn’t a trailer available yet for the upcoming season, TLC was kind enough to share a description of what viewers can expect to see:

"Five years into marriage, Chantel and Pedro have hit a rough patch. The only thing they can agree on is that they need to take serious steps to save their love. Nicole has made a clean break with Alejandro and is focusing on herself and her future. She’s even entered the Miss Dominican Republic pageant and is training hard until a surprise visit from Alejandro throws her off her game.

"Inspired by a success story she saw on social media, Winter is going through with bariatric weight loss surgery in Tijuana, Mexico. With newfound confidence, she’s also looking for new love post-Jah. River decides it’s time to leave the nest and turns to Pedro for support. Pedro’s relationship with his mother and sister is still strained, which isn’t helping the two families bury the hatchet after last season’s visit to the Dominican Republic.

"While Chantel and Pedro are struggling to save their marriage, will their families rally to support them or end up hammering the final nail in the coffin? There are 12 new episodes in this season."

Fans of the couple will have to see how this all plays out when the new season begins on Monday, June 6.

In other TLC news, the network also announced the return of four other shows for their spring/summer lineup. Little People, Big World season 23 is set to premiere Tuesday, May 17. After an impressive 22 seasons, it looks like the Roloffs will encounter some "big changes," including a new baby and a possible move.

Also premiering on May 17, is Welcome to Plathville season 4. TLC teases, "as the Plaths explore new cities, navigate their love lives and change and grow in ways none of them ever expected, what's certain is the recent past never seemed so far behind."

Joining the list of upcoming programming is Seeking Sister Wife season 4. When the new season debuts on Monday, June 6, viewers can expect to follow the lives of five polygamous families trying to search for and court potential sister wives while navigating all the challenges that come along with that.

Lastly, I Love a Mama’s Boy season 3 returns to television on Sunday, June 19. Series’ mother/son favorites Kelly & Matt and Laila & Shekeb are joined by three new couples with family boundary issues.

Be sure to catch up with the previous seasons of your favorite TLC shows on Discovery Plus.