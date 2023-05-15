90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 Tell All — the most shocking revelations

It's reunion time in the 90 Day universe, as the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 Tell All has officially kicked off. Given the drama for this season's couples turned out to be more than they bargained for, with many of them prepared to call it quits in the finale, it's not a complete surprise that things got heated when they sat down with host Shaun Robinson. However, what was shocking were some of the revelations the cast members made.

Here's what happened.

Debbie wore the most Debbie outfit of the season

Debbie on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 Tell All (Image credit: TLC)

All season long, viewers have taken notice of Debbie's personal style. While we aren't in the business of fashion, we can definitely say that her choice of outfits are unique. By the time she hit the Tell All stage, she put on the most Debbie attire ever.

While we only provided a glimpse of her outfit, she adorned a hot pink feathered coat with a matching hot pink feathered fan with peacock feathers stitched to the top. Underneath the coat was a sparkly pink dress and lime green boots. Oh, and we can't forget she topped off her look with lots of jewelry.

How could you not commend a person that simply radiates confidence?

Gabriel shared his feelings about Mahmoud, Kris and Oussama

Gabriel on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 Tell All (Image credit: TLC)

Arguably the fan-favorite for viewers, Gabriel had no problem letting it be known who he wasn't a fan of among his castmates. Right off the bat, he told Nicole he did not care for her husband Mahmoud because Mahmoud's too young to "have a mind that's so controlling."

During much of this season, Nicole and Mahmoud bumped heads because of cultural differences and his constant desire to limit her freedom of expression, particularly in what she wore. Gabriel took great offense to those kinds of arguments between the couple, firmly standing with Nicole. Gabriel exasperated the point when he and Mahmoud got into a heated argument about this issue.

Gabriel also wasn't shy about stating in a confessional he didn't care for Kris. As he put it, he believed Kris to be "full of bologna."

Now oddly enough, Gabriel did initially profess to liking Oussama, thinking the latter was misunderstood as it pertains to Debbie.

Oussama is called out on his lies and left cast puzzled

Oussama and Debbie on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 Tell All (Image credit: TLC)

Oussama certainly didn't emerge smelling of roses during the Tell All. From the moment Shaun started asking questions, he found himself getting caught lying. For starters, when asked if he had been in communication with Debbie, he said yes, as if he did so in order to smooth things over, though Debbie didn't answer any of his calls.

Later, Oussama claimed to have called Debbie not to reunite with her, but to explain that things were over between them. But then Debbie's son Julian takes the stage and reveals that Oussama also sent roughly 60 texts to Debbie claiming he loved her. Oussama asserted he didn't remember sending the messages, but Debbie said he did indeed profess his love via text. This conflicting story of whether or not Oussama tried to win Debbie back only dampened his credibility, especially when he ultimately copped to wanting her back because the two of them are "like a poem."

There was also a point in the reunion where Oussama talked about making money. When Gabriel suggested Oussama sell his art to tourists in Morocco to earn some income, the latter claimed he didn't want to sell his pieces to people who didn't understand them. Considering Oussama was motivated to get to the US to earn money, the cast was perplexed by his objection.

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 Tell All continues to air live on TLC and is available to stream on Discovery Plus.