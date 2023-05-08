90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Debbie crowned 'the real MVP' in the season 4 finale

With a predominantly new cast featured in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4, Debbie Aguero has managed to stand out among her castmates and win over fans. Not to be confused with Debbie Johnson from 90 Day: The Single Life, the new TLC star captured viewers' hearts with her unique sense of fashion, her flowery personality and her unmatched way with words. Her fanbase only grew as the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 finale aired and she took a stand against her fiancé Oussama.

It all started when viewers learn through a conversation between Oussama and his friend that Debbie packed her bags and left him after the pair had a disagreement about their plans for the future. From his perspective, he got frustrated when she was annoyingly persistent they talk about the next steps for them because he wanted to enjoy the moment of "the paintings." This frustration only revved up as he alleged Debbie accused him of just using her for a Green Card and told him she had every intention of staying with him in Morroco and not returning to the US as a married couple.

Unfortunately in Oussama's anger, he hurled some insults Debbie's way, which prompted her to leave him. As Oussama continues to talk with his friend about his issues with Debbie, his friend prompts him to reach out to Debbie and fix things.

Taking his pal's advice, Oussama convinces Debbie to meet up at a cafe. She arrives at the spot first and in a very Debbie move, asks for a Texas margarita, to which the waitress says they only have tea and coffee. Debbie orders a cafe latte and says, "It's a desert for margaritas out here."

Oussama finally shows up and asks how she's feeling, assuming she hates him. She replies she doesn't feel hate in her heart, but he made her "feel despised." He calls on her to remember that he told her when he's angry she should dismiss everything he says. Debbie doesn't like him trying to excuse his behavior just because he got upset. In her confessional, she states that in order for Oussama to win her back "it would take an act of God" as he's rocked their foundation with his hurtful words. She feels lied to and deceived.

Debbie then tries to get her point across to Oussama that he's "making everything about a Visa," and not focusing on the marriage. She follows this up by alleging his love is conditional upon her taking him to the US.

Clapping back at her accusations, Oussama says she's changed. Debbie accepts that, claiming she's getting stronger and he doesn't like that. They continue to argue back and forth until Debbie's had enough and tells her now ex-fiancé to "talk to the hand" and leaves.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Debbie leaves show fans applauding

Viewers are certainly #teamDebbie when it comes to her split with Oussama. Take a look at just a few Tweets that we found.

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 Tell All reunion starts airing on May 14 on TLC. It also becomes available to stream on Discover Plus.