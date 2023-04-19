A Galaxy Quest TV series is in development for Paramount Plus

A Galaxy Quest TV series is in early development at Paramount Plus, it has been reported.

On Tuesday, April 18, Variety (opens in new tab)said Paramount Plus and Paramount Television Studios were in the very early stages of adapting Galaxy Quest and developing it into a new TV series, though both Paramount outlets refused to comment on the news at the time of writing.

Few details about the series have been revealed so far, though their report does claim that there is one person officially confirmed. Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad), who served as a producer on the original movie, is allegedly attached here as an executive producer.

For those who are unfamiliar with the movie, Galaxy Quest was a cult-favorite sci-fi parody movie in 1999. Directed by Dean Parisot, the film followed the cast of a much-loved TV show called Galaxy Quest (a parody of Star Trek) who end up crossing paths with members of an alien race from a far-off galaxy long after their show came to an end.

The Thermians have remained rabid fans of the TV show and want the gang's help with a very real interstellar conflict that they're dealing with, forcing them to play their roles for real in order to save the day. The film's cast included Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Tony Shalhoub, Sam Rockwell, and Daryl Mitchell.

Rumors of a Galaxy Quest TV series have circulated regularly over the years. Paramount previously planned to return to the world in a TV series in 2015; Galaxy Quest writer Robert Gordon was expected to return to write the TV version, with Mark Johnson and Melissa Bernstein set to produce at the time. This project was sold to Amazon and was supposed to reunite the film's original cast, though, it was put on hold following the death of Alan Rickman.

At the time, Sam Rockwell told Nerdist: “They were going to do a sequel on Amazon. We were ready to sign up, and [then] Alan Rickman passed away and Tim Allen wasn’t available — he has [Last Man Standing] — and everybody’s schedule was all weird. It was going to shoot, like, right now. And how do you fill that void of Alan Rickman? That’s a hard void to fill.” (quote via THR (opens in new tab)).