A new Britney Spears documentary is in the works at Netflix

Netflix is reportedly working on their own Britney Spears documentary which will take a close look at Britney’s life in the same vein as Hulu’s smash-hit documentary Framing Britney Spears.

According to Bloomberg, filmmaker Erin Lee Carr is attached to the new Netflix project as director. Erin Lee Carr is a true-crime documentary maker. Bloomberg describes Netflix's upcoming Britney documentary as a ‘cause celebre among fans who believe she is being held against her will.’

Framing Britney Spears was released on Hulu as an edition of The New York Times Presents documentary series, charting Britney Spears' rise to fame, her highly-publicized 2007 breakdown and her subsequent court-mandated conservatorship overseen by her father Jamie Spears.

Like Framing Britney Spears, Erin Lee Carr’s Britney documentary will chronicle her father’s and former Business Manager Lou M. Taylor’s control over Britney’s finances and career during the 13-year conservatorship.

Erin Lee Carr was listed in the media category of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 back in 2018. She has helmed several crime documentaries for HBO including the 2017 study of Dee Dee Blanchard's murder, Mommy Dead and Dearest. She has also directed At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal, and the ‘Drug Short’ episode of the 2018 Netflix series Dirty Money.

Carr’s most recent release —the four-part Netflix miniseries How to Fix a Drug Scandal— followed the effects of the crime drug lab chemist Sonja Farak and Annie Dookhan.

This is not the first time Netflix and Hulu have produced competing documentaries. Two years ago, the streaming giants released Fyre Fraud (Hulu) and Fyre: The Greatest Party that Never Happened (Netflix). Both documented the spectacular failure of Billy McFarland’s and Ja Rule’s failed luxury music festival. The latter documentary was nominated for four awards at the 71st Annual Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, whereas Hulu’s Fyre Fraud was nominated for just one.

Carr’s Britney Spears project hasn’t been completed yet but was already in production before Framing Britney Spears released on Hulu last week. We have yet to receive a release date for the unnamed Netflix documentary.

Framing Britney Spears is available for streaming on Hulu right now.