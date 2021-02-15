How to watch 'Framing Britney Spears' anywhere in the world

Framing Britney Spears is the newest documentary from The New York Times Presents, which documents the Free Britney movement.

While Britney herself isn't directly involved with the project, it does use interviews and archive footage to help provide context and insight into her conservatorship.

The much-talked about documentary looks at her battle with her father over who controls her life. It also examines her hugely successful music career, which saw her have a string of hits.

It's already available to watch in America and it has now been announced it will also be screened in the UK.

Here's how you can watch Framing Britney Spears anywhere in the world.

How to watch Framing Britney Spears in the US

US viewers can watch Framing Britney Spears on Hulu and new customers can get a free one-month trial of the streaming service. After the trial, Hulu costs $5.99 a month or $59.99 for a year's subscription. If you don't want to continue your subscription after the one-month trial, just make sure you cancel before the next billing date.

If you enjoy watching TV on a number of devices, Hulu is compatible with many products including Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Echo Show and Fire TV devices, as well as video game consoles like Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox. For those on the go, it's available as an iOS or Android app too.

How to watch Framing Britney Spears in the UK

If you're not based in the US, don't worry, because Framing Britney Spears is also available to watch via Sky Documentaries or NOW TV. It will be available from Tuesday February 16 at 9pm, and following the live broadcast viewers can watch on demand. New customers can get a 7-day free trial of NOW TV, and then it's £9.99 a month if you want to continue watching.