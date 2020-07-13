A new short-track racing series from Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham is coming to CBS

NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart is teaming up with Ray Evernham and CBS for a new short-track series in the summer of 2021. It'll air on Saturday nights.

Saturday nights are going to be a lot faster on CBS in 2021. The network today announced that CBS Sports and Superstar Racing Experience will produce a six-race short-track series in the summer of 2021. The races will air in prime time on CBS and on its streaming arm, CBS All Access.

The series is being created in part by NASCAR Hall of Famers Ray Evernham and Tony Stewart.

“SRX is a series where the cars will be so evenly matched that talent instead of equipment will win the race,” Stewart — who has won the NASCAR Cup Series three times and also also the 1997 INDYCAR Series title — said in a news release. “The competition will be intense, and thanks to the vision of such strong leaders in the sports and entertainment industry, millions will be able to watch live and in primetime on CBS.”

Evernham echoed that sentiment.

(Image credit: SRX)

“We’ve set this up to bring the focus back to the drivers and their ability to compete head to head as opposed to the car deciding who wins," he said in the release. "That’s going to create a unique dynamic for fans at the track and everywhere else. Adding superstar-caliber drivers and our unique racing features, you’re going to see all kinds of emotions playing out live. It’s going to be quite exciting and rekindle why a lot of people love short-track racing.”

Stewart and Evernham each will compete in the races, which will be designed to fit into a 2-hour window and will visit various short tracks around the country. There won't be any pit stops, but races will have a "halftime" for adjustments.

In addition to the race (which itself should take about 90 minutes), the broadcast will include a good bit of "behind-the-scenes and human drama that comes with high-intensity competitions."

No word yet on exactly when to expect the series, other than sometime in the summer.